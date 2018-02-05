A limited number of units will be sold, so you'll want to act fast.

The Honor 7X is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy in early 2018, and while it's already quite the looker in its regular form, customers in the United States can now get the device in a stunning red color.

This red version of the Honor 7X was first announced for select markets during CES in January, and now it's officially available for purchase in the States. You'll pay the same $199 price as you would for the normal 7X, but because this is a limited edition run, Honor is only selling a certain number of them.

Along with this, Honor will also be giving away the red 7X to ten lucky people. To enter, head to Instagram and share a video with Honor that's a reenactment of the very first time you met someone (or something) you love.

The red Honor 7X is available to purchase now, so to ensure you get your hands on a unit before they're all sold out, click/tap that button below ASAP.

