The Honor 7X is one of the best phones you can buy for under $200, and as Hayato reported in late March , it's made even better with EMUI 8.0 (Honor's custom version of Android Oreo). EMUI 8.0's been available as a beta for the Honor 7X for over a month now, but on April 30, it'll be pushed to all users in the United States.

EMUI 8.0 includes all of the Oreo features we've come to know and love, such as picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, the new emoji style, etc. Honor's also included a heap of its own features, and some of them sound pretty great.

Most notably, EMUI 8.0 adds a new face unlock system to the 7X. Similar to what we've seen on the OnePlus 5T and other handsets, face unlock on the 7X allows you to quickly access your phone using the front-facing camera. It's not as secure as the iPhone X's Face ID, but it's still a very welcome touch.

Also included with the update is the ability to connect two Bluetooth devices at once, access Android's navigation buttons anywhere using a floating navigation dock, restore photos you accidentally deleted in Honor's Gallery app, and the Settings menu has been drastically simplified.

If you've been holding off on the 7X, now's looking like the perfect time to finally pick one up.

See at Amazon