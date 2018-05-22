After launching the mid-range Honor 10 a week ago, the Chinese manufacturer is now introducing its latest budget phones, the Honor 7A and 7C, in India. Both phones feature 18:9 displays, dual cameras, a face unlock feature, and will be sold exclusively online. The Honor 7A will go on sale at Flipkart starting May 29 for ₹8,999 ($132), while the Honor 7C will make its debut on Amazon starting May 31 for ₹9,999 ($145).

The Honor 7A comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 1440 x 720, and is powered by the Snapdragon 430. It comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and has a dual 13MP + 2MP camera configuration at the back as well as an 8MP front shooter. There's also Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, MicroUSB 2.0, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Honor 7C, meanwhile, comes with a 5.99-inch display with the same resolution, with the phone powered by the beefier Snapdragon 450. The default version comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and there's another variant that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ₹11,999 ($175). The phone has the same 13MP + 2MP camera setup as the Honor 7A, and has the same 8MP front camera. It also has the same connectivity options, and a similar 3000mAh battery.

Both phones come with EMUI 8.0 — based on Android 8.0 Oreo — out of the box, and Honor is rolling out a new feature called Ride Mode that's designed for the Indian market. Ride Mode is similar to the S Bike Mode that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy J series a few years ago, and mutes notifications when you're driving.

There isn't anything noteworthy on either the Honor 7A or 7C, but the phones are designed to take on the Redmi Note 5, which features the Snapdragon 625. The fact that they run Oreo gives them an edge on the software front, but Xiaomi still has the lead when it comes to the hardware side of things.

With a variety of phones available in the budget category, it's getting harder for brands to differentiate their products, but the intense rivalry is great news for customers as there's no dearth of choice. What do you guys think of the Honor 7A and 7C?