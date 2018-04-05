Do you remember the Honor 9 ? The phone was released in July of last year, and when Alex reviewed it at the time he called it "the best phone for less than £400." If you've been itching for a successor to that device, you might not have to wait too much longer.

Honor recently shared a press invite on its UK Twitter account for an event that'll be taking place in London on May 15. It shows the silhouette of a phone with the phrase "Beauty in AI."

There's no explicit mention of what phone will be announced anywhere on the invite, but seeing as how we're nearing a full year since the Honor 9 was released, it seems likely that this will be when we get our first look at the Honor 10.