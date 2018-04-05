Do you remember the Honor 9? The phone was released in July of last year, and when Alex reviewed it at the time he called it "the best phone for less than £400." If you've been itching for a successor to that device, you might not have to wait too much longer.
Honor recently shared a press invite on its UK Twitter account for an event that'll be taking place in London on May 15. It shows the silhouette of a phone with the phrase "Beauty in AI."
There's no explicit mention of what phone will be announced anywhere on the invite, but seeing as how we're nearing a full year since the Honor 9 was released, it seems likely that this will be when we get our first look at the Honor 10.
👀💣💥👀 Follow this space to find out more!!! #BeautyInAI #ForTheBrave pic.twitter.com/ZF9OKN7PAZ— Honor UK (@UKHonor) April 5, 2018
Some of the Honor 9's best features were its stunning glass design, excellent dual rear cameras, and fast performance thanks to the Kirin 960 processor. Assuming we get something similar in May, we should be in for a real treat.