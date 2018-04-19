Huawei wowed us in late March with the unveiling of its P20 series , and now the company's bringing many of the features that make those phones great, cutting the price, and slapping its Honor sub-brand logo on it. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Honor 10.

The Honor 10 has much more striking design compared to last year's Honor 9, featuring a 5.84-inch 1080p LCD display with a small notch at the top, incredibly slim bezels, and a front-facing fingerprint sensor. Flip the Honor 10 over, and you'll find a glass back that shifts colors depending on how the light hits it. This design proved to be absolutely stunning on the P20 and P20 Pro, and it looks like it'll be just as impressive on the Honor 10.

Rounding out the phone is dual 16MP and 24MP cameras on the back, 24MP selfie camera, Huawei's own Kirin 970 processor (the same one found on the P20 and Mate 10 Pro), a USB-C port for charging, and the endangered 3.5mm headphone jack even makes an appearance.

Sales for the Honor 10 will begin on April 27 in China and pricing is set at ¥2599 (around $414 USD) for 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. If you want to step up to the model with 128GB storage, you'll pay ¥2999 (or $478).

Honor hasn't announced any plans for availability outside of China just yet, but we'll keep you posted if anything changes on this front.

Honor 7X vs. Huawei Mate SE: What's the difference?