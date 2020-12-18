If you're in the market for a free VPN, hide.me is widely considered to be one of the best available. That being said, its free account does have some limits when it comes to bandwidth and server locations which can be removed by upgrading to a Premium account. Luckily for you, hide.me is offering a 74% savings on its Premium account for the holidays making it cheaper than ever to upgrade.

At its site, you can snag a year's subscription for just $59.95 and get 6 months on top of that for free, dropping the equivalent monthly cost to just $3.33. That's a $173 saving compared to the regular $13 month-to-month cost. To sweeten the deal further, you'll also get a separate account pre-loaded with 6 months of Premium for free to give to a friend or family member this holiday season.

You've probably heard a lot about VPNs of late, and for good reason. They enable you to keep your private information private, feel safe in the knowledge that your device's security is intact, and get around geographical barriers that otherwise restrict online content.

hide.me VPN, based out of Malaysia, brings a great set of features and reliable performance, but at a price that's generally more than competitors outside of deals like today's. It has 1,800+ servers in 72 locations and uses 256-bit AES encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously.

You'll get unlimited data transfer with the Premium plan and can run it on 10 devices simultaneously so you don't have to worry about disconnecting one to activate another. Hide.me has got apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Wi-Fi routers, consoles, and smart TVs so you really can use it everywhere.

Today's deal saves you around $173 plus that 6-month freebie for someone else, though you can only get this deal for a limited time. You'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's no risk with trying it out.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.