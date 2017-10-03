HMD Global is committing to two platform updates for its Android phones.
HMD Global has done a fantastic job when it comes to rolling out monthly security updates to its Android phones, and the company said earlier this year that it'll deliver the Oreo update to its entire portfolio of devices: the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the Nokia 8. HMD is now going one step further and stating that it will deliver the Android P update — once it becomes available next year — to its entire lineup.
HMD made the announcement during the launch of the Nokia 8 in the Philippines (via GSM Arena), with even the entry-level Nokia 3 confirmed to receive the update. You're guaranteed to receive one platform update from most manufacturers (if you're lucky), so it's great to see HMD Global committing to two platform updates for its entire lineup.
As for the Oreo update, HMD is internally testing a beta build for the Nokia 8, with a stable build likely to roll out to the device by the end of October. The other phones are set to pick up the update before the end of the year, and it looks like HMD is also open to unlocking the bootloader of its devices.
Reader comments
HMD promises Android P update to all current Nokia Android phones
This would be awesome, but I am showing some skepticism.
It's easy to make promises but actually acting on them separates the men from the boys. One needs to look no further than the Moto G4.
That said, I hope HMD does a much better job than Moto.
Well, considering that they already know the specs required for android p, they feel confident that their devices support android p, which make them feel confident that they can release the update for all their devices. HMD went strong on the market with 3 phones for each user range and that says something about them: they wanna go big , something like old nokia style
Stop me if you've ever heard this promised many times before. "I will believe it, when I see it."
If they are working on making those phones Project Treble compliant, then it's not so far-fetched.