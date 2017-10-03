HMD Global is committing to two platform updates for its Android phones.

HMD Global has done a fantastic job when it comes to rolling out monthly security updates to its Android phones, and the company said earlier this year that it'll deliver the Oreo update to its entire portfolio of devices: the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the Nokia 8. HMD is now going one step further and stating that it will deliver the Android P update — once it becomes available next year — to its entire lineup.

HMD made the announcement during the launch of the Nokia 8 in the Philippines (via GSM Arena), with even the entry-level Nokia 3 confirmed to receive the update. You're guaranteed to receive one platform update from most manufacturers (if you're lucky), so it's great to see HMD Global committing to two platform updates for its entire lineup.

As for the Oreo update, HMD is internally testing a beta build for the Nokia 8, with a stable build likely to roll out to the device by the end of October. The other phones are set to pick up the update before the end of the year, and it looks like HMD is also open to unlocking the bootloader of its devices.