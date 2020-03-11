What you need to know
- HMD Global has released a revised schedule for updating its phones to Android 10.
- Updates for the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco have all been delayed to sometime in Q2 2020.
- The schedule also clarifies the timeline for the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2, which weren't available at the time of the first schedule.
One of the biggest draws of HMD's phones is the software support. With nearly every phone in the company's lineup in the Android One program, the company promises two years of software support for all of them. Heck, it even decided to extend support for some of its earliest phones to one more year beyond what it initially promised.
And while it's making good on those promises, and even updating some of its lowest-cost phones to Android 10, it's doing so at a much slower pace than it previously promised. The new schedule, posted by the company's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, is now as follows:
It shows off the phones the company has already updated, most of these being its latest and highest-end models. Unfortunately, however, Q1 2020 is going to see only one model, the Nokia 2.2, updated. All of the other phones that the company had previously promised to update during this period have now been delayed to either sometime between Q1 and Q2 or to Q2 2020 itself. Sarvikas lays some of the blame on COVID-19, much like Xiaomi did for its own stumbles with Android updates.
For comparison, here's the previous update schedule that the company released in August 2019 below:
The new schedule also clarifies HMD's plans for the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 2.3, which had not yet been released when the first roadmap was made available. All three phones are expected to be updated in the aforementioned buffer period between Q1 and Q2 2020.
