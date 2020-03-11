What you need to know HMD Global has released a revised schedule for updating its phones to Android 10.

Updates for the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco have all been delayed to sometime in Q2 2020.

The schedule also clarifies the timeline for the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2, which weren't available at the time of the first schedule.

One of the biggest draws of HMD's phones is the software support. With nearly every phone in the company's lineup in the Android One program, the company promises two years of software support for all of them. Heck, it even decided to extend support for some of its earliest phones to one more year beyond what it initially promised. And while it's making good on those promises, and even updating some of its lowest-cost phones to Android 10, it's doing so at a much slower pace than it previously promised. The new schedule, posted by the company's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, is now as follows: