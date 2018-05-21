Last year, a company by the name of HMD Global revived the Nokia brand and started releasing a heap of Android and feature phones under the iconic name. 2017 proved to be rather successful for HMD, and to ensure things stay that way, the company recently raised an additional $100 million in funding.

According to Reuters, new investors include FIH Mobile (a subsidiary of Foxconn) and DMJ Asia Investment Opportunity. Jean-Francois Baril, a former Senior Vice President at Nokia, lead this latest round of funding.

HMD Global sold around 70 million Nokia phones in 2017, resulting in total sales of $2.1 billion.

Per HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche —