The Nokia 7 could make its way to India next week.

India is one of HMD Global's largest markets, and the company is getting ready to launch a new device in the subcontinent next week. The manufacturer has sent out invites to the media for an event on October 31, where it will launch a new phone in India. There's no mention of the device in question, but it'll likely be the Nokia 7, which made its debut in China late last week.

The Nokia 7 is aimed at the mid-range segment, and is powered by a Snapdragon 630 and a 3000mAh battery. The phone retails for $375 in China, so it could debut at around the ₹25,000 mark in the country. We don't know with any certainty that it is the Nokia 7 that will make its debut in the country, however. HMD Global could be gearing up to launch the entry-level Nokia 2, which retails for the equivalent of $99, with the device going up against the likes of the Redmi 4.

With no confirmation at this point, it's anyone's guess as to what the device could be, but we should know more next Tuesday.