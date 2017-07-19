This is an odd one.
HMD Global (better known as just "HMD"), the company now making Nokia-branded phones, has parted ways with CEO Arto Nummela despite the company being in the middle of a re-launch of the Nokia brand. HMD calls this a "mutual agreement," which sounds rather ominous and adds to the confusion over why Nummela would leave as the company seems as though it's on an upswing.
HMD's new Nokia 3, 5, and 6, as well as the nostalgia-laden Nokia 3310, have been on the radar of many since launching earlier in the year at the MWC trade show. The Nokia 8, which is expected to launch soon, is supposed to be a proper flagship device that will compete at the top end of the market above $600. It's a far riskier bet than the budget-focused Nokia phones and one that could be a pivotal point for HMD's strategy with the Nokia brand.
HMD's board chairman Sam Chin had this to say on Nummela's departure:
Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole Board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors.
While HMD looks for a new CEO, the current President and founder Florian Seiche has taken on the acting CEO role immediately.
Reader comments
Looks like he knows the writing on the wall for Nokia. It's not going to sell well in this climate of hundreds of OEMs competing.
The writings on the wall say that Foxconn is not being able to keep up with the demand of the phones already released. So you might want to re-evaluate your readings ;)
(The flagship, if it's the one "leaked" won't be able to compete indeed. Unless it costs 450€-500€ tops in which case it smashes the likes of the OneiPhone 5 to smithereens.)
Was excited for Nokias flagship phone but after the leaks. It looks like a phone from 2014.
IF the leaks are real (I don't trust the arrivist Evan Blass) then the Nokia 8 is nothing more than the Nokia 5 with a different camera and a 835 in it. Not worth more than 500€ tops.
I haven't been able to confirm the veracity of those "leaks" yet, but if the Nokia 8 is indeed that Nokia 5 with a different camera and SoC then I'm glad Nokia kicked him out.
Because it will be the first time in Nokia's history that they reuse the carcass of a low budget phone for a flagship and THAT is just inadmissible and unworthy of the Nokia brand.
And Sarvikas can go next.
I purchased the Nokia 6 (non Amazon ad version) to replace a 2 year old Idol 3 and for what I paid for it, as I am on a budget (went through a 3000 mile move,, I had expenses), I like the 6 a lot. I really don't get slowdowns, it is stock Android, I am on the June, 2017 patch. I can see some limitation with this CPU, but honestly it is not bad at all by any stretch, feels solid.
I hope like you said the flagship isn't recycled from a budget phone, did they ever do that with the Lumias?
Oh there he is Mr nokia.
I didn't know he bought Nextel