This is an odd one.

HMD Global (better known as just "HMD"), the company now making Nokia-branded phones, has parted ways with CEO Arto Nummela despite the company being in the middle of a re-launch of the Nokia brand. HMD calls this a "mutual agreement," which sounds rather ominous and adds to the confusion over why Nummela would leave as the company seems as though it's on an upswing.

HMD's new Nokia 3, 5, and 6, as well as the nostalgia-laden Nokia 3310, have been on the radar of many since launching earlier in the year at the MWC trade show. The Nokia 8, which is expected to launch soon, is supposed to be a proper flagship device that will compete at the top end of the market above $600. It's a far riskier bet than the budget-focused Nokia phones and one that could be a pivotal point for HMD's strategy with the Nokia brand.

HMD's board chairman Sam Chin had this to say on Nummela's departure:

Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole Board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors.

While HMD looks for a new CEO, the current President and founder Florian Seiche has taken on the acting CEO role immediately.