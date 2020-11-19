What you need to know
- IO Interactive is a developer that has worked on titles such as the Hitman series.
- Today, IO Interactive announced Project 007, a James Bond Game.
- It's an origin story but beyond that, not many details are known.
IO Interactive, best known for franchises like the Hitman games and Kane and Lynch, revealed a new title today that is sure to make old-school spy fans thrilled. It's called Project 007 and as the name suggests, it's a James Bond game. You can check out the reveal teaser for this new project below.
While we don't know much about the game, this is apparently an origin story for the titular spy, so it'll be interesting to see the direction the game goes given the wealth of influence the studio can draw on. The team's next game, Hitman 3, is set to release in January 2021.
