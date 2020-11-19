IO Interactive, best known for franchises like the Hitman games and Kane and Lynch, revealed a new title today that is sure to make old-school spy fans thrilled. It's called Project 007 and as the name suggests, it's a James Bond game. You can check out the reveal teaser for this new project below.

Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. pic.twitter.com/BRdKtARDSH — James Bond (@007) November 19, 2020

While we don't know much about the game, this is apparently an origin story for the titular spy, so it'll be interesting to see the direction the game goes given the wealth of influence the studio can draw on. The team's next game, Hitman 3, is set to release in January 2021.