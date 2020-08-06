What you need to know
- Hitman 3 will support PSVR.
- It will include all locations from the previous two games in the World of Assassination trilogy.
- Hitman 3 is set to release for PS5 in January 2021.
During PlayStation's State of Play focusing on PS4 and previously announced titles, IO Interactive revealed that Hitman 3 will support PSVR when it launches. This is especially good news because Hitman 3 is set to contain all previous levels from the first two games in the World of Assassination trilogy, meaning all three games will be playable in PSVR.
Developer IO Interactive bills this is the "dramatic conclusion" to the trilogy that began in 2016. Hitman 3 brings six new sandbox locations into the mix, taking players all across the world. If you've played the previous two games, you have a good inclination of what the gameplay will be like.
Hitman 3 is set to release in January 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Only a few more months until we'll be stepping back into the shoes of Agent 47.
