Introducing the H10E and H9E Plus.

Android TV has had a surprisingly big presence at CES 2018, and one of the companies responsible for this is Hisense. Hisense announced a slew of new televisions for its 2018 lineup, and the two highest-end models (the H10E and H9E Plus) are both powered by Android TV as opposed to the much clunkier Hisense OS.

Starting first with the H10E, this is Hisense's most premium TV for the year. It's essentially a more powerful version of the H10D that came out in 2017, and one of the biggest upgrades comes in the form of its 2200 nits brightness rating compared to the H10D's 1000 nits. The panel is obviously 4K, and there's even support for HDR and Dolby Vision.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but we do know that the H10E will only be available with a 75-inch screen size.

As for the H9E Plus, you'll find a lot of the same here. There's a 4K panel and Dolby Vision, and you have the choice of either a 55-inch or 65-inch display. Unfortunately, just like the H10E, there's no word on pricing or availability.

Both the H10E and H9E Plus are powered by Android TV, and as such, you've got access to the Google Assistant. However, if just one virtual assistant on your TV isn't enough, you can also use Amazon Alexa.

