Android TVs make streaming shows and movies from apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ so much easier. With built-in access to the Google Play store, there's a wide array of apps to help you find something to watch. If you're ready for a bigger, smarter screen, the Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV (H6510G Series) is a fantastic pick that's on sale for just $649.99 today only at Best Buy. Considering this TV regularly sells for up to $1,000, that's an instant $350 discount and a deal not worth passing up. During Black Friday 2020, this TV was priced at just $50 lower than today's offer.

Just a few months ago, we reviewed this Hisense H65 Series Android TV and called it "almost perfect" in part due to its excellent 4K picture quality, Android TV built-in, ultra-slim bezels, and support for HDR and Dolby Vision, leaving it with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The full review dives into its specifications and our thoughts on how it all comes together if you're hoping to find more information before making the purchase.

This Hisense TV has a ton of excellent features that help make life a little more convenient for you. For example, it has Bluetooth. That expands your entertainment options tremendously. You can connect the TV to Bluetooth audio through speakers or a sound bar, or you can enable your own private listening by using Bluetooth earbuds. Other features include 120 motion rate for fast-moving action and high-intensity gameplay, an LED panel for rich colors, and DTS Virtual:X to help create a virtual surround sound system in your living room.

The TV also has Google Assistant built right in. Talk to Google and control your entire smart home from the couch. Check on the kids or see who's at the door by viewing smart cameras attached to your network right on the screen. Search for your favorite shows using your voice. Order a pizza or check out sports scores without pulling out your phone.

You can also use the Android TV smart platform to binge all your favorite content. Get access to Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and other video platforms. You can also stream music through Spotify, Pandora, and others. You'll find live sports, news, and more. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and a USB input.

