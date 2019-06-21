The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of our favorite phones of the year, and for good reason. It has a fantastic display, high-end specs, great software, and a triple camera setup on the back.

Let's talk about that triple camera setup, though. While the whole phone screams "flagship killer", the one area it came up short at launch was the camera performance, despite a very positive DxOMark score. At the moment, the OnePlus 7 Pro is ranked 4th on DxOMark's site for smartphone cameras.

So, what's up with the discrepancy between the high score and disappointing results in real life? It turns out, after a recent trip to OnePlus headquarters, Android Authority learned that DxOMark was using a unit with a newer version of software than what the retail units were released with.

During the behind the scenes tour with the camera team, it was revealed that the software on the OnePlus 7 Pro that DxOMark used for its evaluation is actually the basis for the 9.5.7 firmware update which greatly improved the photo performance.

Why didn't the phone launch with this software to begin with? It turns out the camera testing lab didn't become operational until a couple of months ago, and it simply didn't have enough time to get the firmware finished by the retail launch date.