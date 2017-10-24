A welcome but possibly irritating addition.
Ever since the Google Assistant first launched on the 2016 Pixel and Home, there have been some differences between the AI on both platforms. Google Assistant can do certain things on Google Home that it can't on phones and vice versa. Google's been working hard at bridging that gap, and in the latest attempt to do this, users are now gaining the option to prompt the Assistant on their phone by saying "Hey, Google."
You've been able to use this command on Google Home since its release, but the only way to get the Assistant's attention on mobile has been the classic "Ok, Google" phrase. There's nothing wrong with "Ok, Google", but "Hey, Google" is a lot more natural and just rolls off the tongue better than the other option. As someone who uses "Hey, Google" about 99% of the time with my Google Home rather than "Ok, Google", this is awesome news.
However, in that same breath, it's also got some people concerned.
A lot of users (myself included) have taken to using "Ok, Google" for their phone and "Hey, Google" for Google Home as to not trigger both devices at the same time. With "Hey, Google" now coming to Assistant on phones, it's much more likely that you'll turn on the Assistant on your phone and Google Home when just trying to get the attention of one of them.
If this sounds like a nightmare, fret not. You'll get a notification when the update reaches you saying that you can now train the Google Assitant to respond with the "Hey, Google" command, but you aren't required to do so if you don't want to. Use it if you want, or ignore it if you don't.
I've already gotten the option to use the "Hey, Google" command on my Pixel 2 XL, so keep an eye out for it on your device if you haven't seen it yet.
Reader comments
'Hey, Google' command now rolling out to Assistant on Android phones
Had it for about a week now. Like it alot better.
I just whish Google would allow us to specify different wake words for each device. Like for example if I want to set an alarm on my phone I cannot do it by voice if I'm by my Google Home... Every time the Google Home answer and set it on the Home and not my phone... This doesn't do me any good when my phone is next to my bed and not the Home.
I hate that Google records and stores everything you say to it. That turned me off, haven't used it since.
My phone usually just says ”Answering on another device” when my Home picks it up.
About time. The close proximity of the K in "OK" and two Gs in "Google" make the phrase annoying to say.
Not a fan of this change. Despite best software efforts, my phone and Google Home will occasionally both launch the assistant upon saying 'okay Google'.... My work around was to only use 'Hey Google's for the Home...
Sounds like my work around will be broken...
Luckily you can ignore it. That's what I plan to do because that's how I make sure not to trigger both as well.
of course I'm still waiting for my free home mini promo, but I thought home and phones hearing your voice were supposed to work together in determining which responds? this would certainly be part of the "bridging that gap" the article refers to, but when both devices can do something (like phone calls) then it should ask you for clarification if you didn't specify in the original command. (ie "call ... on phone", or "listen to ... podcast on home", much like the existing "view ... pictures on tv" option)
my 'hey google' on phone option showed up Sunday. I was confused that Assistant was suggesting I help it learn because I'd already done that (very recently since Pixel 2 arrival). I even messed up during re-training, not expecting to alternate between Ok and Hey and had to start over. heh.