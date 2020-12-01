What you need to know
- New renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21+ have surfaced.
- Like the other two Galaxy S21 series phones, the S21+ will come with a redesigned camera module on the back.
- The Galaxy S21+ is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 4,800mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.
A few weeks back, we got our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra phones, courtesy of CAD-based renders posted by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The first high-quality renders of the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 have now leaked, courtesy of tipster @Xleaks7 and case maker Pigtou.
The latest renders show off a shiny new "Phantom Silver" color variant. In terms of design, the Galaxy S21+ will be nearly identical to the standard Galaxy S21, featuring a tiny centered hole-punch cutout and a redesigned camera module on the back. The renders also show the phone will have the power and volume control buttons on the right-hand side. In addition to the renders, Pigtou also claims the phone will measure 161.55mm long, 75.6mm wide, and 7.86mm thick.
As revealed by a huge leak last month, the Galaxy S21+ is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The U.S. variants of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset, while the international variants are expected to have Samsung's Exynos 2100 under the hood. In the camera department, the Galaxy S21+ is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,800mAh battery.
The Galaxy S21+ will be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January, alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you prefer — light mode or dark mode?
Light mode or dark mode? It's a timeless debate in the Android space, and we want to know which one you prefer.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will need all-new glass if it has S Pen support
Half of what makes the S Pen great lives inside the display. Getting that half to work well with a folding screen isn't going to be an easy feat.
You voted: these are the best Google Play apps, games, and movies of 2020
The winners of the Google Play Users' Choice Awards have been announced, highlighting this year's favorite apps, games, and more.
These are the best rugged cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
With the Note 9 ranking as one of the most expensive phones on the market in 2018. Whether you ended up buying one back then or just got your hands on one today, the last thing you want is some unsightly cracks or scratches from a hapless drop.