Samsung Galaxy S21 Leaked RendersSource: Pigtou

What you need to know

  • New renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21+ have surfaced.
  • Like the other two Galaxy S21 series phones, the S21+ will come with a redesigned camera module on the back.
  • The Galaxy S21+ is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 4,800mAh battery, and triple rear cameras.

A few weeks back, we got our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra phones, courtesy of CAD-based renders posted by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The first high-quality renders of the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 have now leaked, courtesy of tipster @Xleaks7 and case maker Pigtou.

The latest renders show off a shiny new "Phantom Silver" color variant. In terms of design, the Galaxy S21+ will be nearly identical to the standard Galaxy S21, featuring a tiny centered hole-punch cutout and a redesigned camera module on the back. The renders also show the phone will have the power and volume control buttons on the right-hand side. In addition to the renders, Pigtou also claims the phone will measure 161.55mm long, 75.6mm wide, and 7.86mm thick.

Cyber Monday is here! Shop nearly 200 of the BEST deals now!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Leaked Render Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Leaked Render Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Leaked Render

Source: Pigtou

As revealed by a huge leak last month, the Galaxy S21+ is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The U.S. variants of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset, while the international variants are expected to have Samsung's Exynos 2100 under the hood. In the camera department, the Galaxy S21+ is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,800mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21+ will be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January, alongside the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Get More Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.