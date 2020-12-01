A few weeks back, we got our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra phones, courtesy of CAD-based renders posted by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. The first high-quality renders of the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 have now leaked, courtesy of tipster @Xleaks7 and case maker Pigtou.

The latest renders show off a shiny new "Phantom Silver" color variant. In terms of design, the Galaxy S21+ will be nearly identical to the standard Galaxy S21, featuring a tiny centered hole-punch cutout and a redesigned camera module on the back. The renders also show the phone will have the power and volume control buttons on the right-hand side. In addition to the renders, Pigtou also claims the phone will measure 161.55mm long, 75.6mm wide, and 7.86mm thick.