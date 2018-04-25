OnePlus confirmed last week that it would roll out an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 , and a new teaser shared by the manufacturer gives us an early look at some of the design features. The phone will be called the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, and the teaser suggests we'll see a textured back similar to that of the carbon fiber Karbon case .

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the front of the phone, which shows off rounded edges, a 19:9 display, and the notch. It also reveals a new location for the Alert Slider, which is now on the right side of the phone.

As for availability, the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be unveiled on May 17 in India, the same time as the standard version of the OnePlus 6. The phone is listed as an Amazon exclusive, and it doesn't look like the device will make its way outside India.

OnePlus will sell tickets for its launch event on May 17 from May 8, with fans able to walk away with a bag full of Marvel merchandise. The company is also giving away 6,000 tickets for Avengers: Infinity War to OnePlus customers in India, with the tickets set to go live from 10 a.m. IST.