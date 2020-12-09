What you need to know
- The first renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 5G have surfaced.
- The renders reveal a familiar design with a centered hole-punch cutout and a rectangular camera bump.
- Just like the Galaxy A51 5G, the upcoming mid-ranger is tipped to have a 6.5-inch display.
The Galaxy A51 5G may not be the best Android phone Samsung released this year, but it is among the more popular mid-range 5G phones currently available. A successor to the popular Galaxy phone is soon expected to debut alongside other 2021 Galaxy A series phones like the Galaxy A32 5G. While the key specs of the upcoming phone still remain a mystery, reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now posted the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy A52 5G.
The leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A52 5G will look nearly identical to its predecessor. It will have a flat Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch cutout and a rectangular camera bump on the back housing four lenses. Samsung won't be making any changes to the build either. As per @OnLeaks, the phone will have a "Glasstic" rear panel and a metal frame in the middle. While the design of the phone may disappoint some buyers, Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A52 5G.
Samsung's next mid-range 5G phone will be identical to its predecessor in terms of the display size as well. It is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution. As for the pricing, the leaker expects it to be priced under $500 in the U.S.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
The Galaxy A51 5G isn't the most exciting phone in Samsung's current lineup, but it is fairly popular due to its affordable price tag and modern design. It is also among the few Galaxy A series phones that are guaranteed to receive three major Android OS updates.
