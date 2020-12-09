The Galaxy A51 5G may not be the best Android phone Samsung released this year, but it is among the more popular mid-range 5G phones currently available. A successor to the popular Galaxy phone is soon expected to debut alongside other 2021 Galaxy A series phones like the Galaxy A32 5G . While the key specs of the upcoming phone still remain a mystery, reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now posted the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy A52 5G.

The leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A52 5G will look nearly identical to its predecessor. It will have a flat Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch cutout and a rectangular camera bump on the back housing four lenses. Samsung won't be making any changes to the build either. As per @OnLeaks, the phone will have a "Glasstic" rear panel and a metal frame in the middle. While the design of the phone may disappoint some buyers, Samsung has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung's next mid-range 5G phone will be identical to its predecessor in terms of the display size as well. It is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution. As for the pricing, the leaker expects it to be priced under $500 in the U.S.