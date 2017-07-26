OnePlus gets caught out advertising the OnePlus 5 to OnePlus 5 customers.

OnePlus came under fire once again yesterday for sending out a push notification to OnePlus 5 customers asking them to take part in a survey to win a OnePlus 5. As expected, the move didn't go down well over on Reddit, with enterprising users tracking down the app that sent out the notification — the "Push" system app.

In an official statement, OnePlus said that the survey was to solicit user feedback to "help with the continuous improvement" of its products:

Feedback from our community has always been at the heart of our product decision making and as part of this feedback loop, OnePlus 5 users have been sent a notification to share their personal experiences about the OnePlus 5 with an option to opt-out. This is to help with the continuous improvement of our products and to better understand our community of users. We thank all those who have taken part.

This isn't the first time OnePlus sent out a push notification — it did so a month ago to drum up interest in the launch of the OnePlus 5. No one likes getting ads on a device they paid a lot of money for, and if OnePlus is genuinely interested in seeking customer feedback, there are plenty of other avenues to do so.

For what it's worth, the latest stable build of OxygenOS on the OnePlus 5 allows you to block all notifications from the Push app.