During MWC 2018, Sony announced a laundry list of new features coming to its 3D Creator app that was first introduced on the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact last August. Those features are now arriving on Xperia devices thanks to the big 2.0 update rolling out to the Play Store now, and there's a lot to check out.

The most notable addition to 3D Creator 2.0 is the ability to create 3D models of your face using only your phone's selfie camera. You previously needed to have someone scan a model of your head using the rear camera, but now you can do it yourself while cutting down on time and the need for a helping hand.

You can still go back to the old method if you prefer, and no matter which way you create your 3D model, the update now allows you to share it directly to Facebook or order a physical copy of it that Sony will 3D-print for you.