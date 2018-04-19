During MWC 2018, Sony announced a laundry list of new features coming to its 3D Creator app that was first introduced on the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact last August. Those features are now arriving on Xperia devices thanks to the big 2.0 update rolling out to the Play Store now, and there's a lot to check out.
The most notable addition to 3D Creator 2.0 is the ability to create 3D models of your face using only your phone's selfie camera. You previously needed to have someone scan a model of your head using the rear camera, but now you can do it yourself while cutting down on time and the need for a helping hand.
You can still go back to the old method if you prefer, and no matter which way you create your 3D model, the update now allows you to share it directly to Facebook or order a physical copy of it that Sony will 3D-print for you.
Last but certainly not least, 3D Creator now uses "post-scan cloud processing" to create your models with 4K textures for enhanced detail and realism.
3D Creator 2.0 is available on the Play Store now, and it's compatible with the Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and XZ Premium.