Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 update , bringing a host of new features and system-wide optimizations along with bug fixes. The OTA update will be making its way to over 30 Xiaomi devices over the course of the next month, including the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro , Mi Mix 2 , Redmi Y1 , and more.

Xiaomi has shared a broad timeline for when eligible devices will receive the OTA update on the MIUI forums. The first wave of devices will start receiving the update later this week, with the update hitting a majority of phones next month. Here's when you can expect to get the MIUI 9.5 OTA update on your Xiaomi phone:

Late March

Redmi Note 3 Special Edition

Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm version)

Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm and MediaTek models)

Redmi Note 4X

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Redmi 4 Prime

Redmi 4A

Redmi 3S

Early April

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Mi Max 2

Mi 5

Mi 6

Mi Mix 2

Redmi Note 5A/5A Prime

Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi 5

Redmi 4X

Mid-April

Mi Note 2

Mi Note 3

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 3

Mi 4

Mi Mix

Redmi Note 2

Redmi 3

Redmi 4

Looking to see what's new in the latest version of MIUI 9? Hit up the link below for the full list of changes in MIUI 9.5:

MIUI 9.5 stable build is now rolling out — here's the full changelog