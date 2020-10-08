With a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime , you'll have all the added perks that any regular paying member of Prime receives, including free two-day shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service and, of course, the ability to snag any irresistible deals you might see during Prime Day on October 13 and 14. There's no use in waiting to join until the sale begins either; we already have a guide to early Prime Day deals that members can buy right now.

Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale is about to unleash a torrent of deals next week, but you won't be able to score most of the deals unless you're an Amazon Prime member. While a Prime membership normally costs $12.99 per month, or $119 annually, there's a pretty sly way you can gain access to all the Prime Day deals without paying a cent to become a member.

Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.

This free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime does renew on its own, however, Amazon gives you the ability to turn off auto-renew in your account settings at any time. You may want to do that immediately upon signing up until you decide whether you want to remain a Prime member or not. That way you can ensure you're not charged automatically once 30 days have passed.

Being an Amazon Prime member is useful whether it's Prime Day or not. With your membership, you earn free two-day shipping and even one-day shipping in select areas, access to services like Prime Gaming and the Prime Video streaming service, free eBooks every month with Amazon First Reads, and exclusive members-only discounts every day of the year.

We're diving headfirst into Prime Day and you can come along. Once you've started your free trial, visit our Prime Day 2020 guide for more information on the sale and a showcase of the best deals that are already available.