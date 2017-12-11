"Ok, Google, sync my devices."

Thanks to products like Philips Hue light bulbs, WeMo smart switches, and more, our homes are now smarter than ever before. However, as awesome as these things are when they work, they can often be a pain in the butt to pair new gadgets, move them to another room, etc.

Thankfully, it looks like there's now a command for Google Assistant that makes these tasks a whole lot easier.

When talking to the Google Assistant on your phone, Google Home, etc., saying "Ok, Google, sync my devices" will automatically search for any smart gadgets and sync them up to your Google account. In addition to this, you can also get a tad more specific by saying something such as "Ok, Google, sync my lights" if you only want to sync up your smart light bulbs.

This functionality is available for Google Assistant now, and while it's not revolutionary or ground-breaking, it should make your life with smart gadgets a whole lot easier.

