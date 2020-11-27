Black Friday is always a stellar time of the year to save, but how many Black Friday deals actually give you the chance to earn money instead? Amazon's latest discount on Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you do just that thanks to today's Lightning Deal which drops its price down to just $16.98 while supplies last. That beats the deal we saw on it earlier this week for $25, too.

Today's sale marks the lowest price we've ever seen on this new model and a savings of $23, though your potential to earn some cash back comes when you sign up for free in-garage delivery with Key by Amazon. Just use promo code KEY30 when placing your first in-garage delivery to score a $30 promotional credit to use towards future deliveries.

Only Amazon Prime members in select areas can take advantage of the $30 promotional credit offer. However, if you're not a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to this offer and all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Video streaming service. Then again, snagging the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for only $17 is a fantastic deal by itself even if you don't intend to redeem the $30 credit.

This product works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 with standard safety sensors. Just connect it to your current garage door opener and you'll be able to start controlling when your garage is opened or closed using an app on your phone. That also means you'll be able to keep an eye on its status even when you're away from home. There's a Guest Access feature as well which lets you securely invite three people to control your garage door with their own phones.