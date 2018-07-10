Aside from the obvious sale prices and coupons, there are other ways for the truly savvy shopper to save even more on Prime Day. Tucked deep within Amazon's Prime Day lead-up content is a promo centered around the camera features of the Amazon iOS/Android app. If you do the proper legwork and have a solid day of game-plan, you'll be able to save an additional $30 on Prime Day by leveraging this one promo.
Here's how it works: Amazon will be offering an extra $5 off select deals throughout the duration of Prime Day for shoppers who utilize specific Camera Features within the Amazon app. As of right now, Amazon has not specified any of the products or categories that will be included in this promotion.
There will be six deal periods spanning 6-hours each and you're able to participate in as many as you'd like. Assuming you take advantage of all six periods, you'll secure an extra $30 in Prime Day savings. At this point we have no idea which products or how many deals will be eligible for the additional savings; you'll need to check back at the start of each deal period for full details:
- Period 1: July 16, 2018, 12:00 p.m. (PT) – 5:59 p.m. (PT)
- Period 2: July 16, 2018, 6:00 p.m. (PT) – 11:59 p.m. (PT)
- Period 3: July 17, 2018, 12:00 a.m. (PT) – 5:59 a.m. (PT)
- Period 4: July 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m. (PT) – 11:59 a.m. (PT)
- Period 5: July 17, 2018, 12:00 p.m. (PT) – 5:59 p.m. (PT)
- Period 6: July 17, 2018, 6:00 p.m. (PT) – 11:59 a.m. (PT)
While there are 4 different camera features that'll activate the savings, you can use the same one each time. These features are pretty niche and the process isn't intuitive so we created a step-by-step guide to outline exactly what you'll need to do when each period goes live.
To begin, you'll first need to download the Amazon app on your iOS or Android device. Once installed, open it and tap the Camera icon at the end of the search bar. You'll then be prompted to allow Amazon to access your phone's camera. Once that's completed, you can start the tasks.
How to use Product Search:
- Product Search is the default setting when tapping on the Camera icon. You can switch to Product Search after tapping the Camera icon by clicking See More at the bottom of the screen and selecting 'Product Search'.
- Once you're in Product Search mode, point your phone's camera at an item near you that you would like to search on Amazon.
- Blue dots should appear on and around the item for a few seconds; if Amazon can identify the item, it will pop up its search results allowing you to view product information and buy the item your camera just viewed. It may also show similar items which relate to the item that was identified.
- Once the camera identifies an item, you should notice a pop-up stating "You've unlocked $5 off Prime Day Deals". You must click on this notification and then tap 'Get Coupon' on the following page to add the $5 discount to your account for later use. If you click the X on the pop-up, there doesn't seem to be a way to redeem the offer later, so make sure to not close out of that early.
- The item you've scanned must be sold by Amazon for you to complete this offer.
How to use Barcode Scanner:
- To find the Barcode Scanner, tap the See More button at the bottom after clicking on the Camera icon. Then tap 'Barcode Scanner'.
- Find an item that you'd like to search on Amazon and put its barcode in front of your device's camera.
- If Amazon can find the item, it will pop up the item's product page along with a pop-up stating "You've unlocked $5 off Prime Day Deals". As with the previous AR View feature, you must tap on the pop-up and click 'Get Coupon' to add the offer to your account for use.
- The item you scan must be sold by Amazon for you to complete this offer.
How to use Package X-Ray:
- After tapping on the Camera icon, click the See More button at the bottom of the screen and then select 'Package X-Ray'.
- Grab a recent Amazon shipment of yours and scan its shipping label with your phone.
- A pop-up should show the items in your order and allow you to visit your order's info page so you can re-order, contact customer service about an issue, and more.
- You should also notice a pop-up stating "You've unlocked $5 off Prime Day Deals". Make sure to click the pop-up and then tap 'Get Coupon' to add it to your account.
How to use AR View:
- As with the other settings, hit the Camera icon and then click See More at the bottom. There you'll find the 'AR View' mode to select. Not all devices are compatible with this mode so it may not be available for you at this time.
- This mode allows you to see how various best-selling products would look in your home. From here, select an item in the bottom window that you're interested in and then go to a location in your home where you might place that item.
- The app will ask where you're planning on placing the item, whether that's on the ground, on a table, or on a wall. Selecting the right option will help the next step work properly.
- The item should appear before you as if it's actually there in real life. You can drag it around, make it bigger, or turn it around with your fingers. You can also walk around the item to get a look at it from other angles.
- Upon closing out of that view, you should notice a pop-up stating "You've unlocked $5 off Prime Day Deals". Click on that banner and then press 'Get Coupon' to add the offer to your account.
