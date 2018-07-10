Aside from the obvious sale prices and coupons, there are other ways for the truly savvy shopper to save even more on Prime Day. Tucked deep within Amazon's Prime Day lead-up content is a promo centered around the camera features of the Amazon iOS/Android app. If you do the proper legwork and have a solid day of game-plan, you'll be able to save an additional $30 on Prime Day by leveraging this one promo.

Here's how it works: Amazon will be offering an extra $5 off select deals throughout the duration of Prime Day for shoppers who utilize specific Camera Features within the Amazon app. As of right now, Amazon has not specified any of the products or categories that will be included in this promotion.

There will be six deal periods spanning 6-hours each and you're able to participate in as many as you'd like. Assuming you take advantage of all six periods, you'll secure an extra $30 in Prime Day savings. At this point we have no idea which products or how many deals will be eligible for the additional savings; you'll need to check back at the start of each deal period for full details:

Period 1: July 16, 2018, 12:00 p.m. (PT) – 5:59 p.m. (PT)

Period 2: July 16, 2018, 6:00 p.m. (PT) – 11:59 p.m. (PT)

Period 3: July 17, 2018, 12:00 a.m. (PT) – 5:59 a.m. (PT)

Period 4: July 17, 2018, 6:00 a.m. (PT) – 11:59 a.m. (PT)

Period 5: July 17, 2018, 12:00 p.m. (PT) – 5:59 p.m. (PT)

Period 6: July 17, 2018, 6:00 p.m. (PT) – 11:59 a.m. (PT)

While there are 4 different camera features that'll activate the savings, you can use the same one each time. These features are pretty niche and the process isn't intuitive so we created a step-by-step guide to outline exactly what you'll need to do when each period goes live.

To begin, you'll first need to download the Amazon app on your iOS or Android device. Once installed, open it and tap the Camera icon at the end of the search bar. You'll then be prompted to allow Amazon to access your phone's camera. Once that's completed, you can start the tasks.

How to use Product Search: