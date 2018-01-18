Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is shaping up to one of the most personal games in the Wizarding World yet.

The year of 2018 already has a lot of promise for Harry Potter fans. In addition to Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite AR game that's coming out at some point over the next 12 months, we'll also be getting a mobile RPG title in the form of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. This game was first announced in mid-December, and now we have an even better idea of what it'll offer thanks to the first official teaser trailer.

Hogwarts Mystery takes place between Harry Potter's birth and his first year at Hogwarts, and you'll create your own character and live out the wizard or witch life you've always wanted. There's full avatar customization, skill upgrades, and (of course) the ability to choose your own pet.

After being placed in one of Hogwarts' four Houses, players will attend classes, learn new spells, unlock new locations to visit, and even battle with other students.

Jam City (the developer of the game) promises that Hogwarts Mystery will offer "both large plot arcs and smaller stories", and if all of this pays off the way it's being promoted, we could be in for a real treat.

There's still no final release date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, but until we learn more about that, what are your initial thoughts about the game?

