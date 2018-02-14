It may be the oldest of the Niantic games, but Ingress still draws in massive crowds all over the world to participate in its events. This vibrant community of strategists work together just as well side by side as they do across oceans to complete tasks in the game and win the war for their side. With the launch of Ingress Prime, the massive redesign to the game with new features and a ton af great updated visuals, it's clear there's a lot of hope this is going to be a big year for Ingress.

Niantic has assembled the list of events for this year in a fun video, so you can start your planning as early as possible. Here's a quick look at where you'll be playing up to early 2019!