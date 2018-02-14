It may be the oldest of the Niantic games, but Ingress still draws in massive crowds all over the world to participate in its events. This vibrant community of strategists work together just as well side by side as they do across oceans to complete tasks in the game and win the war for their side. With the launch of Ingress Prime, the massive redesign to the game with new features and a ton af great updated visuals, it's clear there's a lot of hope this is going to be a big year for Ingress.
Niantic has assembled the list of events for this year in a fun video, so you can start your planning as early as possible. Here's a quick look at where you'll be playing up to early 2019!
- Fukuoka, Japan - April 7, 2018
- Camp Navarro, CA, USA - May 25-28, 2018
- Schloss Kaltenberg, Germany - May 25-28, 2018
- San Diego, CA, USA - July 28, 2018
- Sapporo, Japan - July 28, 2018
- Warsaw, Poland - July 28, 2018
- Boston, MA, USA - July 28, 2018
- Malé, Maldives - July 28, 2018
- Marseille, France - July 28, 2018
- Philadelphia, PA - August 25, 2018
- Singapore - August 25, 2018
- Linz, Austria - August 25, 2018
- Vancouver, BC - August 25, 2018
- Incheon, South Korea - August 25, 2018
- Riga, Latvia - August 25, 2018
- Phoenix, AZ, USA - October 20, 2018
- Taichung, Taiwan - October 20, 2018
- Brno, Czech - October 20, 2018
- Mexico City, Mexico - October 20, 2018
- Minneapolis, MN, USA - October 20, 2018
- Canberra, Australia - October 20, 2018
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain - October 20, 2018
- Bangkok, Thailand - October 20, 2018
- Frankfurt, Germany - October 20, 2018
- Austin, TX, USA - November 17, 2018
- Hong Kong - November 17, 2018
- Barcelona, Spain - November 17, 2018
- Salt Lake City, UT, USA - November 17, 2018
- Yogyakarta, Indonesia - November 17, 2018
- Bucharest, Romania - November 17, 2018
- Asuncion, Paraguay - February 23, 2019
- Quezon City, Philippines - February 23, 2019
- Lisbon, Portugal - February 23, 2019
- New Orleans, LA, USA - February 23, 2019
- Albuquerque, NM, USA - February 23, 2019
- Auckland, New Zealand - February 23, 2019
- Athens, Greece - February 23, 2019
- Pune, India - February 23, 2019
- Genoa, Italy - February 23, 2019
- Atlanta, GA, USA - March 23, 2019
- Ho Chi Minch City, Vietnam - March 23, 2019
- Nuremberg, Germany - March 23, 2019
- Las Vegas, NV, USA - March 23, 2019
- Nagoya Japan - March 23, 2019
- Bristol, UK - March 23, 2019
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan - May 4, 2019
- Amsterdam, NL - May 11, 2019
- Chicago, IL, USA - May 18, 2019
Which event are you heading to this year? Sound off in the comments!