The Surface Duo was the surprise announcement of Microsoft's October Surface event. It's a foldable Surface phone that runs Android. It was the only device that had not been rumored or discussed by the general tech press, so specs and details about it are only starting to be released. Our Executive Editor Daniel Rubino is on the ground asking questions and getting as much information as he can about all of the new Surface devices.

The Surface Duo runs a special version of Android with Google but won't differ dramatically from other versions of Android. It has some custom APIs, and many apps work on it already. Microsoft says that they will work with developers to leverage the devices' dual displays.

The device is currently running a Snapdragon 855, but it could be switched to a newer chip in the future. The device does not ship until the holiday season in 2020, so Microsoft could have the chance to upgrade the chip in the device.

The Surface Duo has an 8.3-inch display if you count the two displays together. Each display is 5.6 inches. The device is 4.8mm thin.

The Surface Duo has a fingerprint reader and a USB-C port.