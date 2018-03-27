Following up on its discount from last week, eBay is back with another one-day coupon code that helps you save 15% on nearly anything from its site. Using coupon code PREPSPRING during checkout will save you 15% on any purchase of $25 or more, with a maximum savings of $50.
Some of the best deals we've found with this coupon include:
- Nintendo Switch console for $255
- PlayStation 4 Pro console for $350
- Xbox One X console with Far Cry 5 for $410
- Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones for $300
- Google Wifi 3-pack for $221
- Nest Hello Doorbell for $195
- Nest Detect for $42
- TurboTax Deluxe + State PC Software for $38
- Apple Watch Series 3 from $272
- Refurbished Apple AirPods for $119
- Apple Pencil for $76