This is our best look yet at the smaller Google Pixel 2, known internally as Walleye.
We've been talking about the new Pixel phones for months now, as the behind-the-scenes drama has been not only engrossing but highly divisive. Earlier in the year, we heard that HTC would be making both Pixel sequels as it did the first generation, but subsequent rumors suggested that Google decided to partner with LG, likely for access to its OLED panels, for the larger Pixel XL 2.
Now, thanks to Evan Blass of @evleaks and VentureBeat, we know what the smaller Pixel, codenamed Walleye, will look like. In fact, if you're an OG Pixel owner, you already know what it looks like, as the sequel bears a striking resemblance.
The image above, which we've lightened to expose the darkened front of the phone, reveals a device that looks like a slightly squarer (Note-ier?) version of the Google Pixel, with ample bezels above and below the screen, a dual-toned back with a glass inlay near the top, and an aluminum chassis. The camera appears to be in the same position as the 2016 Pixel, but the sensor and lens module is quite a bit larger. A rear fingerprint sensor, also centered, is now below the glass area, and a single "G" Google logo sits, also centered, near the bottom.
Blass points to at least one significant improvement over the Pixel: dual front-facing speakers, which should help somewhat justify (but not totally excuse) the front bezels above and below the screen. The first-generation version only contains a single down-port speaker on the bottom of the device.
The report also, unfortunately, confirms that in adding a second speaker, Google has opted to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack, a controversial decision that may keep some people away from this year's Pixel lineup.
Reader comments
"should help somewhat justify (but not totally excuse) the front bezels above and below the screen"
No excuse needed! I prefer those bezels to gimmicky screens as the ones of Samsung LG or the rumored next iPhone !
Because bezels are so much more useful then more screen space... (knocking head to wall over and over again..)
Still better than having an area than breaks it like Essential Phone or probably the iphone 8. And I don't like the shape or ratio of the latest samsung phones. And i also prefer the fingerprint reader on the front. So yes sorry FOR ME TODAY having less bezels implies too much compromises!
Your preference for smaller bezels is fine and many agree. Some disagree and find bezels useful. If you bang your head like that every time someone has an alternate preference you will hurt yourself.
Some bezel is required to make the phone easier to hold, especially in landscape
Ugly! I'll pass thank you.
Man talk about bezels. Looks awful compared to the XL 2.
If it wasn't Evan Blass, I'd say that's gotta be a fake.
Looks so 2011
Seeing as the vast majority of phones on the market are still 16:9, it looks as 2017 as any phone needs to look. And the display's too big for 2011.
"The report also, unfortunately, confirms that in adding a second speaker, Google has opted to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack, a controversial decision that may keep some people away from this year's Pixel lineup."
No damn reason why the Android ecosystem should be sheeping after every move Apple makes in the year 2017, especially when it's a decision Apple got very publicly pilloried for.
When you see ssles number, it got criticized by a minority of people on tech websites.
The nice thing is a lot of manufacturers aren't removing it. I'll pass on this phone and simply buy phones that include it. Google only sold like 1 million pixel phones anyway so it isn't like they are a big influence in this area the way Apple or Samsung is.
Problem is the number removing it keeps growing. Moto, Apple, HTC, now Google. Samsung is really only major manufacturer bucking this trend. If they cave in, it will be all over.
So what? You will get usb c headphones or bluetooth headphones and in a year everyone will forget this transition as they did many others
You forget Lg
Motorola started the trend of removing the headphone jack, not Apple.
Incorrectly assuming Apple does everything first is the real problem when they're rarely first or even best with anything.
Can't wait for them to invent bezeless 2:1 displays with the 8 or 9...
Moto really didn't cause a big impact on the market like apple did
Exactly. People follow apples lead no matter if they do something first or not. Motorola also had a finger print sensor first but everyone really started jumping on board when Apple did. Same with water resistance.
What? Nobody followed apple's lead in including water resistance.
That was my point, other companies do something, Apple copies, and because of their market influence, gets the credit.
Or in this case, takes the flack.
Moto are the ones that broke the seal, other condones would've followed regardless of whether Apple did, because it saves them a dollar or whatever per device.
I like it. I really like it..
Looks like I'll be going XL, if at all.
Bleh design to me , Glad to order a g6 plus in blue instead of waiting on that device...
Sounds like no wireless charging again this year ;_;
Uninspired design... I hope that the internal specs can make up for it...
I had hoped that with a year to work on it that they could have made something more...cool. I am a real android fan but the new iPhone will blow this away in terms of design. Who wants a phone that looks 3 years old on release? So the quintessential Android phone has no duel camera, huge bezels, the rear looks terrible. Very disappointing.
I have been holding off on getting the Essential phone in hopes that Google would come out with something elegant. Now if this is the best Android can do, I might even consider the amazing looking new iPhone. I never thought I would say that...
I don't like the bezels, but if it has front facing dual stereo speakers, I will seriously consider it. Even with the headphone jack gone.
If the camera sensor is bigger that could be part of why the bezels are big, for needed space.
Silly AC! You've gone and posted a picture of the current Pixel, not the next one!
L.o.l.
I didn't like the current pixels, and I definitely won't like these. Oh, how I yearn for the days of the nexuses.
Bezels? Somewhere to hold the phone! :D shut up pessimists lol
Fam that's the front of the Nexus 6P..?
Not sure how I feel about this, aside from the disappointment of the headphone jack being gone.