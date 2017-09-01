Sony will deliver the Android 8.0 Oreo update to 10 phones.

Sony unveiled the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact earlier this week at IFA, with the phones running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The company also shared the list of phones that will be eligible to receive the Oreo update.

Here's the full list of Sony devices that will pick up the Oreo update:

Xperia XZs

Xperia X Performance

Xperia X

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZ

Xperia X Compact

Xperia XA1

Xperia Touch

Xperia XA1 Plus

Xperia XA1 Ultra

Oreo brings a slew of new features, including picture-in-picture support, background limits, notification channels, systemwide autofill API, and so much more.

There's no timeline as to when Sony will start rolling out the updates to its phones, with the company only stating that the timing would vary by region. We should hear more in the coming months. Is your Xperia device set to pick up the update? Let us know in the comments below.