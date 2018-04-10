The Nokia 7 Plus made its debut in India last week, and the phone is set to go on sale in the UK early next month. There's considerable interest in the phone as it is the first bearing the Nokia name to feature an 18:9 display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 — which is just as fast as flagship chipsets from just a few years ago — and comes with Android One, meaning it will be one of the first devices to receive new platform and security updates. Then there's the dual camera setup at the back, which sees a 12MP camera joined by a secondary 13MP telephoto lens. Like erstwhile Nokias, both cameras feature Carl Zeiss optics; and HMD has introduced a pro mode as well. I've been using the Nokia 7 Plus for just over five days now, and here's a quick preview of what you can expect from the cameras. If you're interested, you can download the full-size photos from here. Daylight photos

The 12MP primary camera with the f/1.75 lens takes fantastic photos in daylight scenarios. The resulting images are full of detail, colors are accurate, and the dynamic range is wide enough that you can just rely on the auto mode. Daylight shots from the Nokia 7 Plus are fantastic. The secondary telephoto lens does a decent job as well when it comes to preserving detail at 2x zoom. HDR auto works reliably well, and you don't see any lag when taking photos with HDR. Like last year's Nokia 8, the Nokia 7 Plus has a Bothie mode that captures images from both the front and back cameras simultaneously — I didn't end up using the feature nearly as much, but it's there if you want it. Low-light photos