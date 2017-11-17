A quick look at some of Alcatel's offerings for 2018.

Alcatel's not the most popular phone brand around, but the company has proven to be able to kick out some really solid handsets for not a lot of cash (one of the most recent examples being the Alcatel Idol 5). Evan Blass shared an image of the company's higher-end lineup for 2018 back in October, but we now have higher-resolution shots of all the handsets that were previously leaked.

The devices include the Alcatel 5, 3V, 3X, 3, 3C, and 1X – ranging from highest to lowest-end in that order. There aren't any accompanying specifications to go along with the images, but that doesn't mean we can't infer anything about what's being shown off here.

In regards to the most premium of the bunch, the Idol 5 features a pretty unique design that should help it to stand out a fair bit. There's a pretty large top bezel, but very slim ones on the bottom and sides. The phone appears to be made out of metal, but strangely enough, there's only a single camera. If you want dual cameras, you'll have to go with either the Alcatel 3V or 3X.

A glass construction appears to be present for the 3V, 3X, 3, and 3C, but the cheaper 1X features a plastic one. The 1X is also the only phone of the bunch that doesn't have a fingerprint sensor.

It's unclear when in 2018 Alcatel will release these phones or how much they'll cost, but if past devices are anything to go by, we'll be looking at competent Android handsets that are very competitively priced.

