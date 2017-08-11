These are the lucky July winners of some cool Huawei/Honor swag.

There's nothing like being a cool person on the internet and winning great gadgets while doing so. But with our Huawei/Honor Community Incentive Program, you can do just that! The basis is pretty simple: be an active, engaged and friendly member of the Huawei or Honor communities in our forums to win great stuff.

Here are the winners from July:

Guytronic — Congrats, you've won an Honor 6X!

— Congrats, you've won an Honor 6X! B. Diddy — Congrats, you've won an Honor Band Z!

— Congrats, you've won an Honor Band Z! cert15z — Congrats, you've won an Honor Band Z!

We've already halfway into August, but there's still plenty of time to get to the top of the charts and win some amazing stuff! All you need to do is be active our Huawei/Honor communities!

Learn more about the Huawei/Honor Incentive Program!