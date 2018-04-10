Thanks to its striking design and triple rear camera setup, the Huawei P20 Pro is easily one of the most unique Android phones to be released so far in 2018. Huawei's selling the phone in a number of countries, but unfortunately isn't bringing it to the United States.

Although you won't be able to pick the phone up at Best Buy or buy it at your local carrier store, that doesn't mean you can't purchase it at all in the States. In fact, doing so is quite simple.

eBay (never-msrp and sobeonline1)

Our friends at Android Police recently spotted a couple sellers on eBay that are currently running pre-orders for the phone, and for folks that are dead set on using it State-side, this is your best bet for picking it up.

Both sellers have very positive ratings (99.1% for never-msrp and 98.6% for sobeonline1) and are selling the phone for just about $883 USD. That's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's also not terrible considering that the phone isn't officially being sold here in the country.

No matter which seller you choose, shipments are expected to go out on April 18 with free Standard Shipping.

You'll find 30-day return periods for both sellers, but the way these are handled is slightly different. You'll pay for return shipping no matter which one you choose, but sobeonline1 does note that a 15% restocking fee may apply.

