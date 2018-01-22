Get your wallets ready.
Amazon is kicking off 2018 with another instalment of the Great Indian Sale. The retailer is offering exciting discounts on phones, accessories, fashion and lifestyle products, and digital content. One of the highlights of the sale is a ₹3,000 discount on the LG Q6, which brings the price of the phone down to ₹11,990. If you're interested in a physical keyboard, the KEYone is available for ₹34,999.
Amazon has been increasing focus on its own brands — including Solimo, Symbol and Myx but the most interesting of the lot is AmazonBasics. If you haven't come across the brand yet, AmazonBasics has everything from cables to audio gear, mobile accessories, bags, and even luggage. Having bought a variety of HDMI and Ethernet cables, I can attest to their quality. And the prices are unbelievably low.
Over the last month, Amazon has been adding bedding sets and kitchen essentials to AmazonBasics, and considering the deep discounts, it's worth checking out what's on offer.
Mobiles
- LG Q6 - ₹11,990 - ₹3,000 off
- BlackBerry KEYone (Limited Edition Black) - ₹34,990 - ₹8,000 off
- Moto G5s Plus (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) - ₹13,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) - ₹10,999 - ₹2,000 off
- Redmi 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) - ₹8,499 - ₹500 off
- Honor 8 Pro (Navy Blue, 6GB RAM/128GB storage) - ₹24,999 - ₹5,000 off
Everything else
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - ₹3,000 - ₹999 off
- Yi Technology wireless security camera - ₹1,990 - ₹5,000 off
- Yi Technology dome security camera - ₹3,990 - ₹6,000 off
- Fitbit Blaze - ₹16,999 - ₹3,000 off
- Fitbit Charge 2 - ₹12,490 - ₹2,509 off
- Kindle Paperwhite Starter Pack - ₹9,798 - ₹2,500 off
- JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker - ₹1,599 - ₹1,100 off
- AmazonBasics - up to 50% off
- Speakers - up to 50% off
What are you guys picking up this time around?
Reader comments
Here are the best deals from Amazon's Great Indian Sale