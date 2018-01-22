Get your wallets ready.

Amazon is kicking off 2018 with another instalment of the Great Indian Sale. The retailer is offering exciting discounts on phones, accessories, fashion and lifestyle products, and digital content. One of the highlights of the sale is a ₹3,000 discount on the LG Q6, which brings the price of the phone down to ₹11,990. If you're interested in a physical keyboard, the KEYone is available for ₹34,999.

Amazon has been increasing focus on its own brands — including Solimo, Symbol and Myx but the most interesting of the lot is AmazonBasics. If you haven't come across the brand yet, AmazonBasics has everything from cables to audio gear, mobile accessories, bags, and even luggage. Having bought a variety of HDMI and Ethernet cables, I can attest to their quality. And the prices are unbelievably low.

Over the last month, Amazon has been adding bedding sets and kitchen essentials to AmazonBasics, and considering the deep discounts, it's worth checking out what's on offer.

Mobiles

Everything else

What are you guys picking up this time around?

