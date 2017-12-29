Devices include the LG G7, Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 3, and more.
Qualcomm officially took the wraps off the Snapdragon 845 in early December, and as we previously mentioned, there are a lot of reasons why you should be excited about it. Every new processor brings increased speed and better battery life, and while the 845 offers both of these things, it also has serious improvements for cameras, support for ultra-fast gigabit LTE, and plenty more.
We're expecting a lot of phones in 2018 to be powered by the Snapdragon 845, but according to a list that was recently shared on Chinese social network Weibo, we now have a fairly detailed roadmap for every single phone that'll be released with this new silicon.
We advise taking this information with a grain of salt, but in any case, here's what we could be looking forward to in 2018.
- February – Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, LG G7/G7+
- April – Xiaomi Mi 7
- May – HTC U12
- June – OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ Pro, ZTE Nubia Z18
- August – Nokia 10
- September – Samsung Galaxy Note 9, LG V40, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
- October – Google Pixel 3/3 XL, Sony Xperia XZ2, HTC U12+, ZTE Nubia Z18S
- November – Moto Z (2019)
- December – OnePlus 6T, Samsung W2019
We were already expecting most of the phones on this list to use the 845, but there are a couple handsets that stick out. For starters, we aren't all that certain about the LG G7/G7+. Last year's G6 shipped with the 821 versus the 835 due to Samsung hogging up the latter of the two for the S8, but then again, reports back in May suggested that LG was working with Qualcomm this time around to make sure the 845 gets in the G7. Right now, we'd consider this one to be a toss-up.
Secondly, it's unclear what Motorola is planning for the Moto Z in November. The Moto Z2 Force was released in July of 2017, and while we aren't doubting that next year's Moto Z will use the 845, it's odd that Motorola is pushing the release date so much further back than it did this year.
If you had to choose a phone off this list to buy in 2018, which would you pick and why?
Reader comments
I wonder what the Samsung W2019 is. Foldable phone, maybe?
Yep! This is the W2018 that came out this year https://www.androidcentral.com/samsungs-w2018-flip-phone-has-camera-adjustable-aperture
I wish HTC would release the U12 and U12+ at the same time. They need the early jump anyways.
Double launch would be nice so we can pick. But, separate launches keep them in the news more. The U11 and U11 Plus launches didn't get much press after the event because the phones didn't have any outstanding problems.
Geeked about the U12, which will help me get over the U11 Plus being withheld from the US market. Still happy with the U11 and it's "bigger than the skinny phones" display, but looking forward to what the new year brings.
LG V40 simply because I like LG stuff.
My goal is to remain patient. My G6 is solid and working fine, and I've decided to pass on the V30 because it doesn't sound like a huge step up for the money from the G6 and by some accounts the camera in the G6 is better. Plus at this point it seems better to skip the 835and wait for thebus845 devices. The G7 could be tempting but it all depends on what LG does with it but I really love the wide angle camera, always comes in handy when taking pictures.
If I can hold out, resist temptation, I want to see what the pixel 3 looks like. By then the V40 should be out to. The U12 could be very nice to.
Very excited for 2018!
So no Google mobile chip in a Pixel next year.