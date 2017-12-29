Devices include the LG G7, Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 3, and more.

Qualcomm officially took the wraps off the Snapdragon 845 in early December, and as we previously mentioned, there are a lot of reasons why you should be excited about it. Every new processor brings increased speed and better battery life, and while the 845 offers both of these things, it also has serious improvements for cameras, support for ultra-fast gigabit LTE, and plenty more.

We're expecting a lot of phones in 2018 to be powered by the Snapdragon 845, but according to a list that was recently shared on Chinese social network Weibo, we now have a fairly detailed roadmap for every single phone that'll be released with this new silicon.

We advise taking this information with a grain of salt, but in any case, here's what we could be looking forward to in 2018.

February – Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, LG G7/G7+

April – Xiaomi Mi 7

May – HTC U12

June – OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ Pro, ZTE Nubia Z18

August – Nokia 10

September – Samsung Galaxy Note 9, LG V40, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

October – Google Pixel 3/3 XL, Sony Xperia XZ2, HTC U12+, ZTE Nubia Z18S

November – Moto Z (2019)

December – OnePlus 6T, Samsung W2019

We were already expecting most of the phones on this list to use the 845, but there are a couple handsets that stick out. For starters, we aren't all that certain about the LG G7/G7+. Last year's G6 shipped with the 821 versus the 835 due to Samsung hogging up the latter of the two for the S8, but then again, reports back in May suggested that LG was working with Qualcomm this time around to make sure the 845 gets in the G7. Right now, we'd consider this one to be a toss-up.

Secondly, it's unclear what Motorola is planning for the Moto Z in November. The Moto Z2 Force was released in July of 2017, and while we aren't doubting that next year's Moto Z will use the 845, it's odd that Motorola is pushing the release date so much further back than it did this year.

If you had to choose a phone off this list to buy in 2018, which would you pick and why?

