OnePlus is a phone maker, but it's also well-known for its excellent cases, too.

Over the years, OnePlus has refined its product strategy: it started by releasing one phone every year along with a couple of in-house accessories, and has since expanded to two phones a year with a suite of cases, headphones, backpacks and other swag.

For a company selling phones for such razor-thin margins, this strategy makes sense: the cases are between $20 and $30 each, which isn't a huge number in the case world, but the company makes a considerable profit on each one. Rinse, repeat.

That brings us to the OnePlus 5T. As with every previous device in its arsenal, OnePlus is issuing a bunch of cases, and we're going to take you through them right now.

Sandstone case

The Sandstone case harkens back to the early days of the OnePlus One, offering the same ultra-grippy sandpaper-like texture from the company's first phone. It's my favorite snap-on case, as it's both adequately protective, extremely low-profile, and lightweight. This style is also available in Karbon coloring (see below) and comes in at just under $20.

Karbon Bumper case

The Karbon Bumper case is one of the more protective ones available for the OnePlus 5T, with a hard plastic shell that covers all the sides fairly well. At $30, it's not cheap, but its carbon fiber pattern (hence the name) is quite attractive.

Ebony Wood case

OnePlus's wood cases are among the nicest out there. The Ebony version is darker and has a more defined, almost feline pattern that the Rosewood case. There's a plastic lip around the front to protect the screen, and it's done so that it's not distracting. At $30, it's excellent value.

Rosewood case

Rosewood is my favorite of the OnePlus case styles. It blends beautifully with a wooden desk (seen here at a local coffee shop 😂) and its lighter tone looks fantastic. It's not that protective, but the plastic bumper around the front definitely helps protect the Gorilla Glass of the OnePlus 5T.

Silicone case

The Silicone case definitely looks familiar, but if you're cloning an iconic design, you might as well do it right. OnePlus does, and at $20, charges significantly less for the privilege. The Silicone case wraps around the back of the phone and feels awesome to hold. Very grippy, too.

Your favorite?

What's your favorite official OnePlus case? Let us know in the comments!