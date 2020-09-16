These rates are often much lower than you'd pay if you booked directly with American. For example, a round-trip business-class flight from the U.S. to Europe will only cost you 100,000 Etihad miles instead of 115,000 AA miles. You can also use Etihad Guest miles to book one of the best sweet spots in the AAdvantage award chart at even lower prices. American categorizes Japan and South Korea as a separate award region called "Asia 1" with lower award rates than the rest of the continent. Business-class awards only cost 50,000 miles one-way when booked through Etihad Guest, the same amount as flights to Europe and significantly less than the 60,000 miles AA would charge you for the same flight. Related: Best strategies for Etihad Guest miles American Airlines is the last U.S. carrier to offer a true international first-class product, available only on its flagship 777-300ER aircraft. When TPG himself flew it from Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG), he found that the in-flight product itself wasn't a major improvement over AA's business class.

That being said, you might want to consider booking it to access AA's Flagship First Dining (when it reopens) at major hub airports such as LAX or New York-JFK. If you're able to find that elusive award space when international travel fully reopens, you could book a first-class award on the following routes for only 62,500 miles: LAX or New York-JFK to London-Heathrow (LHR)

Miami (MIA) to Sao Paulo (GRU)

LAX to Tokyo-Haneda (HND) Incredible redemptions with Virgin Atlantic Virgin Atlantic is another great example of an airline that has leveraged individual partnerships in lieu of an alliance membership to build a valuable loyalty program. Each Virgin Atlantic partner has a different award chart, but the three you'll want to pay closest attention to are Delta, ANA and Hawaiian Airlines. Related: How to find and book Virgin Atlantic partner awards Delta Even though Delta is an Amex transfer partner itself, the variable award pricing system it employs is often outrageously expensive. It's not unusual to see Virgin Atlantic selling Delta award flights for half or even 20% the number of miles times Delta wants! Here's an example of Virgin Atlantic's pricing for Delta One business class between Detroit and Amsterdam one-way.

The same flight with Delta SkyMiles costs 80,000 SkyMiles.

Related: How to book cheap Delta awards with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club ANA While this is a much more narrow use, Virgin Atlantic's ANA award chart has to be one of the single best sweet-spot redemptions in the entire points and miles world. The chart below shows round-tripprices:

This means you can fly from West Coast airports like Los Angeles or San Francisco to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) or Tokyo-Haneda (HND) in ANA first class for only 110,000 miles round-trip. That's less than some airlines charge for a one-way ticket, essentially giving you a 50% discount. With ANA first-class tickets often selling for $16,000 or more, this is an easy way to get well over 10 cents of value from your Membership Rewards points.

You'll still get a great deal flying from other U.S. cities for 120,000 miles round-trip, while booking business class will only require 90,000-95,000 miles round-trip. Note that you have to book a round-trip award to score this redemption, and you need to book at least 48 hours before departure, but ANA has been generally pretty good about releasing premium cabin award space. Hawaiian Airlines You can use Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles to fly Hawaiian Airlines between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii. Business-class awards cost 40,000 miles each way between Hawaii and the West Coast or 65,000 miles each way between Hawaii and the East Coast.

Alaska and American flights to Hawaii with British Airways Avios While you'll probably be better off booking flights to Europe with Iberia instead of British Airways, BA can be a great resource for booking awards from the West Coast to Hawaii. That's because of the combination of two partner airlines (Alaska and American) and low award rates through the carrier's distance-based award chart. Before the pandemic, both partners offered an extensive Hawaiian route network from multiple gateways, including Seattle (SEA), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), Oakland (OAK), San Jose (SJC), Los Angeles (LAX), San Diego (SAN) and Phoenix (PHX). As long as the flight distance is under 3,000 miles, it will only cost you 26,000 Avios round-trip.

Iberia flights to Madrid While booking premium-cabin award flights to Europe can be a complicated and expensive endeavor, Iberia's distance-based award chart is one of the best options to consider. When dealing with a distance-based award chart on a carrier such as Iberia (or British Airways), there are two things to keep in mind. First, sweet spots are likely to be between individual city pairs with nonstop flights. This is different than a zone-based award chart where the sweet spots cover flights between all cities that fall into the corresponding region(s) in which you're traveling. Second, you'll typically be punished for taking connecting routings, so you'll want to stick to the shortest nonstop flight you can possibly manage. That might even mean taking a domestic positioning flight to kick off your award ticket. As you can see, the savings for traveling on off-peak dates are pretty impressive. You can find the full calendar of peak and off-peak dates on Iberia's website.

Off-peak travel from New York-JFK, Chicago (ORD) and Boston (BOS) to Madrid will only cost 34,000 Avios for economy, 50,000 for premium economy or 68,000 for business class. Those are round-trip prices. When you consider the fact that most airlines charge 50,000 to 60,000 miles for a one-way business-class flight to Europe, this is an absolute steal. Even longer flights to Madrid from Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX) or San Francisco (SFO) are attractively priced, with off-peak, round-trip awards costing the following amount: Economy: 42,500 Avios

Premium economy: 63,500 Avios

Business: 84,000 Avios Booking these awards through Iberia not only lets you save your hard-earned miles; it also helps you minimize the taxes and fees that you'll pay. If you book the exact same round-trip business-class award from JFK to Madrid using British Airways, you'd pay the same 84,000 Avios but have to fork over$1,000+in taxes and fees. Booking through Iberia, on the other hand, will cost you a much more reasonable $211 on top of your Avios. Stay at luxury properties through Choice Privileges The Choice Privileges program is a lesser-known one compared to the bigger chains (Marriott and Hilton) but you can get some great redemptions around the world, even at luxury hotels. It's a 1:1 Membership Rewards transfer and awards at its nicer hotels range from 8,000-25,000 points.

You can also use Choice points to book Preferred Hotels and Resorts properties, a group of luxury independent hotels located around the world. For instance, I was able to find a two-night stay at The Leela Palace New Delhi for 70,000 points. We value Choice Points at 0.6 cents each, making the award worth $420. Considering the cash rate for the same dates is nearly $650, it's a solid redemption.