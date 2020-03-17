What you need to know Hearthstone is getting a new expansion called Ashes of Outland.

This expansion is set in the realm of World of Warcraft's first expansion, the Burning Crusade.

The Demon Hunter class is another major addition.

All this content is part of the Year of the Phoenix, which begins on April 7.

Hearthstone players have a lot to look forward to, as Blizzard Entertainment reveals the slate of content coming with the Year of the Phoenix. To start off, this new wave kicks off with the Ashes of Outland, the first expansion in Year of the Phoenix. You can see the announcement trailer for Ashes of Outland below.

Ashes of Outland is set in the same space as the Burning Crusade expansion from World of Warcraft, with 135 new cards. Ashes of Outland adds an entirely new class, the Demon Hunter. This class accesses the Outcast cards, which are far more powerful when played from the left-most or right-most positions. You can take a look at the Demon Hunter class trailer below. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

This class is entirely free for all players, who just need to complete the Demon Hunter Prologue campaign, which opens on April 2. This will grant 30 Demon Hunter cards, while future expansions during Year of the Phoenix (including Ashes of Outland) will each add 15 Demon Hunter cards. The Year of the Phoenix is set to begin on April 7, bringing improvements to Ranked mode, Battlegrounds and more. Hearthstone is available on Windows PC, MacOS, iOS and Android devices.

