HDHomerun Quatro has — wait for it — four tuners, so you can watch up to four shows at one time on multiple devices. ( $119 at Best Buy )

If you're in the market for a good over-the-air tuner that also shares that sweet free television with almost any device on your network, today is a good day to buy. Best Buy has the HDHomerun Quatro on sale for just $119, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Why HDHomerun? It's got the easiest setup of any of the OTA streaming boxes we'e used. (So long as you don't need DVR or want to use it with Roku.) Just plug it in, fire up the app, and you're good to go. And the quatro has four tuners, so you can watch different channels on multiple devices — up to four, because quatro — at the same time. It's perfect if you have multiple televisions in your house, or know that you'll be watching on multiple mobile devices at the same time.

It works with web browsers. It works with Android. It works with iOS (via the Channels app). It works with Linux. And Windows 10. And Plex and network-attached storage.

And that $119 sale price is spot-on.

More: The best over-the-air streaming box for cord-cutters

See at Best Buy