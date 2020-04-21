HBO Max will launch on May 27, the company announced today. It'll feature more than 10,000 hours of content on Day 1 (that's more than a year's worth), with more rolling out throughout the year.
The service — which basically will replace HBO, though the two will live in parallel for the time being — will cost the same as they legacy HBO service, at $14.99 a month. It'll have movies and original series, of course, just like you're used to. But with everything under the WarnerMedia umbrella (which itself is under AT&T), HBO Max has access to more content than ever before. And that's going to include a good bit of children's programming, in addition to content from New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes — and that's just for starters.
"Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out," Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a press release. "Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I'm knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO."
Here are the HBO Max originals that you can expect to watch on Day 1:
- Craftopia
- Legendary
- Love Life
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- The Not Too Late Show with Elmo
- On the Record
After the initial slate of new originals, HBO Max will continue to see releases throughout the summer and fall. Those shows will include The Flight Attendant, the Friends reunion special, Doom Patrol, Search Party, Expecting Amy, Raised by Wolves, Close Enough, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO.
In addition to being a standalone service, HBO Max also will be available inside YouTube TV. (You'll still have to pay for it, of course.)
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Pixel 3a XL review, one year later: Still the best camera under $500
A year after its launch, the Pixel 3a XL continues to be a great phone. The hardware still holds up just fine in 2020, the battery life is fantastic, and the camera is still the one to beat in the mid-range segment.
BenQ EW3280U review: A display built for media creation and consumption
BenQ is known for making displays for a wide range of buyers. The EW3280U is primarily designed for media consumption, but its HDR support and excellent color calibration make it equally good for content creation.
These cases will keep your S10 Lite looking great and keep it protected
With every phone that you get, chances are you go through a slew of different cases until you find the "right" one. The same sentiment rings true for the Galaxy S10 Lite and we have found the best cases for you to try for your device.