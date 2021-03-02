For just $15 a month, HBO Max provides subscribers with access to a massive streaming library that includes more than 10,000 hours of film and television content from HBO and WarnerMedia. While the most straightforward way to sign up for HBO Max is through HBO, you can also access HBO Max through cable and mobile providers. Here are the options for getting HBO Max through cable and mobile providers right now.
How to get HBO Max through your cable provider
If you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider, you may already get access to HBO Max at no additional cost or for an extra fee. Here are the providers who offer HBO Max free of charge as part of your current HBO plan.
- 1Tennessee Broadband
- AcenTek
- Acme Communications
- Adams Cable Service
- Albany Mutual Telephone
- All West Communications
- Allen's Communications
- ALLO Communications
- Alpine Communications
- Altice One
- Antietam
- Armstrong
- Arthur Mutual Telephone
- AT&T
- ATC Broadband
- Atlantic Broadband
- ATMC
- Baldwin Lightstream
- Bardstown Cable
- Bay Country Communications
- Beaver Creek Cooperative
- Beaver Valley Cable
- Beehive Broadband
- Bellevue Municipal Cable
- Bend Broadband
- Benton Cablevision
- BEVCOMM
- Bloomingdale Communications
- Blue Ridge Communications
- Blue Stream
- BOLT Fiber Optic Services
- Brandenburg Telephone Co.
- Bristol TN Essential Services
- Broadstripe
- Buckeye Broadband
- Bulloch Solutions
- Butler-Bremer Communications
- C Spire
- Cable Co-op
- Cameron Communications
- CAS Cable
- CASSCOMM
- Cedar Falls Utilities
- Celect Communications
- Cherokee Communications
- Chesnee Communications
- Cincinnati Bell Fioptics
- Citizens Fiber
- Citizens Mutual
- CityLink
- Clear Creek Communications
- Click! Network
- CNS Next
- Co-Mo Connect
- Cobalt TV
- Community Cable & Broadband
- COMPAS X-STREAM
- Complete Comm Services
- Comporium
- Consolidated Cable Vision
- Consolidated Communications
- Continuum
- Conway Corporation
- Coon Rapids Municipal Utl.
- Cooperative Telephone Exchange
- Cox
- Craw-Kan Telephone
- Crosslake Communications
- CTC-Brainerd MN
- CTV Beam - East Alabama
- Cunningham Telephone & Cable
- D & P Communications
- Dakota Central
- DIRECTV
- DIRECTV Puerto Rico
- Docomo Pacific
- Doylestown Cable TV
- DTC Cable (Delhi)
- Dumont Telephone Company
- Dunkerton Communications
- Duo Broadband
- Eagle Communications
- Easton Velocity
- EATEL Video
- EATEL - Westside
- Emery Telcom Video LLC
- Emily Cooperative Telephone Company
- Empire Access
- enTouch
- EPB Fiber Optics
- EPB Smartnet
- EPlus Broadband
- ETC
- Etex Communications
- EZVideo
- Fidelity Communications
- FJ Communications
- Foothills Communications
- Fort Collins Connexion
- Frankfort Plant Board
- Franklin Telephone Company
- Frontier Communications
- Full Channel, Inc.
- Garden Valley
- Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association
- GBT Communications, Inc
- GCI
- Giant Communications
- Golden West Cablevision
- Glasgow EPB
- Grande Communications
- Greenlight Community Broadband
- Gridley Cable Inc
- Griswold Communications
- GTA
- GTel
- GVTC Communications
- Haefele Connect
- Halstad Telephone Company
- Hardy Telecommunications
- Hawaiian Telcom
- HBC
- Hickory Telephone Company
- Hilliary Communications
- Hinton CATV Co.
- Home Telecom
- Home Town Communications
- Hometel Entertainment Inc
- HOOD Canal Communications
- Horizon Cable TV, Inc.
- Hotwire Communications
- HTC Communications Co-IL
- HTC Digital Cable
- i3 Broadband
- ImOn Communications
- IMU Fiber
- Inter Mountain Cable
- Kalida Telephone Company, Inc.
- KMTelecom
- LaValle Telephone Coop
- LHTC Broadband
- Liberty Cablevision of PR
- Limestone Cable/Bracken Cable
- Lincolnville Communications
- Litestream
- LocalTel Communications
- Long Lines
- Lonsdale Video Ventures, LLC
- LPC Connect
- Lumos Networks
- LUS Fiber
- Mahaska Communication Group
- Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company
- MaxxSouth Broadband
- MCTV
- Mediacom
- MetroCast
- MHTC
- MetroNet
- Mid-Hudson Cable
- Midco
- Midstate Communications
- MIDTEL
- Minford TV
- MLGC
- Mon-Cre TVE
- Morris Broadband
- MTC Cable
- MTC Technologies
- MTCC
- MTCO Communications
- Mulberry Telecommunications
- Murray Electric System
- MUS FiberNET
- Muscatine Power & Water
- NCC
- NDTC
- Nemont
- New Hope Telephone Cooperative
- New Visions
- Nex-Tech
- NICP
- NineStar Connect
- NITCO
- Nortex Communications
- North State
- Northland Communications
- Norvado
- Norwood Light Broadband
- NuLink
- NVC
- OEC Fiber
- OmniTel Communications
- Optilink
- OneSource Communications
- Optic Communications
- Opticaltel
- Optimum
- Orbitel
- OTEC Communication Co
- OzarksGo
- Park Region
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Pembroke Telephone Company, Inc
- Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative
- Pineland Telephone Co-Op
- Pioneer DTV
- Pioneer iVideo
- Plateau
- Point Broadband
- Polar Cablevision
- PSC
- Rainier Connect
- Ralls Technologies
- RCN
- Rock Port Cablevision
- RS Fiber
- RTC Communications
- S&T
- San Bruno Cable TV
- SC Telco
- SCI Broadband
- SELCO
- Service Electric Cable TV
- Service Electric Cablevision
- Shentel
- Sjoberg's Inc.
- SkyBest TV
- Solarus
- South Central Rural Telcom
- South Slope Coop Comm
- Sparklight
- Spectrum
- SRT
- STaC-TV
- Star Communications
- Stratus IQ
- Suddenlink
- Summit Broadband
- Swiftel
- Swyft Connect
- TCT
- TDS
- Tri County Communications
- TRUVISTA
- TSC
- Tullahoma Utilities Board
- United Services
- Valparaiso Broadband
- Vast Broadband
- Verizon Fios
- Vernon Communications Co-Op
- Vexus Fiber
- Vision Communications
- VNET Fiber
- Volcano Vision
- VTel
- Vyve Broadband
- Wabash Communications Coop
- Wabash Mutual Telephone
- Walnut Communications
- Wave
- Wavefly
- Waverly Utilities
- WBI
- West Central Telephone
- Wiatel
- Wilson Communications
- Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association
- Wire Tele-View Corp
- WOW!
- WTC
- Xfinity
- Yadtel Telecom
- Yelcot Communications
- Yondoo
- Ziply Fiber
If your cable provider is on this list, all you need to do is download the HBO Max app on a smart phone, tablet, or third-party streaming device. You will be prompted to sign in through your cable or digital media provider before you will be able to start streaming. You can also log in directly at HBOMax.com using your cable credentials.
How to get HBO Max through your digital media provider
There are a handful of digital media providers who offer access to HBO Max by adding the $15/month subscription to your existing streaming plan. That way, you don't have to sign up for a separate subscription with HBO. These platforms are Apple TV Channels, Prime Video Channels, and Hulu.
If you were already subscribed to HBO through Apple TV Channels prior to the launch of HBO Max, you can download HBO Max and access all the content at no additional charge via your Apple ID account. However, if you are a brand new HBO Max subscriber, you will need to use Apple In-App Purchase to subscribe within the HBO Max application.
Users who already have an Amazon Prime membership can access HBO Max by adding the $15/month fee to their existing Prime membership. Once you add HBO on Prime Video Channels to your subscription, you can stream all of the HBO content you choose.
Similarly, Hulu with Live TV subscribers can pay an additional $15/month for the platform's HBO Max Add-on, which gives you access to HBO Max originals and exclusives via the HBO Max app. It also gives you access to classic HBO content you know and love on the Hulu app.
How to get HBO Max through your mobile provider
While HBO's $15/month subscription fee makes it one of the most expensive streaming services, AT&T is currently offering the service for free as part of its AT&T Unlimited Plan. That plan costs $85/per month for one line and also includes HD streaming, 30GB of mobile hotspot data per month and Advanced Mobile Security protection through AT&T.
HBO Max is also included with a handful of AT&T plans that are no longer available to new subscribers. If you've been grandfathered in on one of the following plans, you can still take advantage of the HBO Max streaming promotion.
- AT&T Unlimited Plus
- AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced
- AT&T Unlimited Choice
- AT&T Unlimited Choice II
- AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced
- AT&T Unlimited & More Premium
The right HBO Max plan for you
If your current cable or mobile provider doesn't offer HBO Max as part of its service, you can change to a provider who does -- or sign-up directly through HBO. And while AT&T is the only mobile provider currently offering an HBO Max promotion, it's possible that others will offer similar bundles in the future.
