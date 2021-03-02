For just $15 a month, HBO Max provides subscribers with access to a massive streaming library that includes more than 10,000 hours of film and television content from HBO and WarnerMedia. While the most straightforward way to sign up for HBO Max is through HBO, you can also access HBO Max through cable and mobile providers. Here are the options for getting HBO Max through cable and mobile providers right now. How to get HBO Max through your cable provider If you already subscribe to HBO through your cable provider, you may already get access to HBO Max at no additional cost or for an extra fee. Here are the providers who offer HBO Max free of charge as part of your current HBO plan. 1Tennessee Broadband

AcenTek

Acme Communications

Adams Cable Service

Albany Mutual Telephone

All West Communications

Allen's Communications

ALLO Communications

Alpine Communications

Altice One

Antietam

Armstrong

Arthur Mutual Telephone

AT&T

ATC Broadband

Atlantic Broadband

ATMC

Baldwin Lightstream

Bardstown Cable

Bay Country Communications

Beaver Creek Cooperative

Beaver Valley Cable

Beehive Broadband

Bellevue Municipal Cable

Bend Broadband

Benton Cablevision

BEVCOMM

Bloomingdale Communications

Blue Ridge Communications

Blue Stream

BOLT Fiber Optic Services

Brandenburg Telephone Co.

Bristol TN Essential Services

Broadstripe

Buckeye Broadband

Bulloch Solutions

Butler-Bremer Communications

C Spire

Cable Co-op

Cameron Communications

CAS Cable

CASSCOMM

Cedar Falls Utilities

Celect Communications

Cherokee Communications

Chesnee Communications

Cincinnati Bell Fioptics

Citizens Fiber

Citizens Mutual

CityLink

Clear Creek Communications

Click! Network

CNS Next

Co-Mo Connect

Cobalt TV

Community Cable & Broadband

COMPAS X-STREAM

Complete Comm Services

Comporium

Consolidated Cable Vision

Consolidated Communications

Continuum

Conway Corporation

Coon Rapids Municipal Utl.

Cooperative Telephone Exchange

Cox

Craw-Kan Telephone

Crosslake Communications

CTC-Brainerd MN

CTV Beam - East Alabama

Cunningham Telephone & Cable

D & P Communications

Dakota Central

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Puerto Rico

Docomo Pacific

Doylestown Cable TV

DTC Cable (Delhi)

Dumont Telephone Company

Dunkerton Communications

Duo Broadband

Eagle Communications

Easton Velocity

EATEL Video

EATEL - Westside

Emery Telcom Video LLC

Emily Cooperative Telephone Company

Empire Access

enTouch

EPB Fiber Optics

EPB Smartnet

EPlus Broadband

ETC

Etex Communications

EZVideo

Fidelity Communications

FJ Communications

Foothills Communications

Fort Collins Connexion

Frankfort Plant Board

Franklin Telephone Company

Frontier Communications

Full Channel, Inc.

Garden Valley

Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association

GBT Communications, Inc

GCI

Giant Communications

Golden West Cablevision

Glasgow EPB

Grande Communications

Greenlight Community Broadband

Gridley Cable Inc

Griswold Communications

GTA

GTel

GVTC Communications

Haefele Connect

Halstad Telephone Company

Hardy Telecommunications

Hawaiian Telcom

HBC

Hickory Telephone Company

Hilliary Communications

Hinton CATV Co.

Home Telecom

Home Town Communications

Hometel Entertainment Inc

HOOD Canal Communications

Horizon Cable TV, Inc.

Hotwire Communications

HTC Communications Co-IL

HTC Digital Cable

i3 Broadband

ImOn Communications

IMU Fiber

Inter Mountain Cable

Kalida Telephone Company, Inc.

KMTelecom

LaValle Telephone Coop

LHTC Broadband

Liberty Cablevision of PR

Limestone Cable/Bracken Cable

Lincolnville Communications

Litestream

LocalTel Communications

Long Lines

Lonsdale Video Ventures, LLC

LPC Connect

Lumos Networks

LUS Fiber

Mahaska Communication Group

Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company

MaxxSouth Broadband

MCTV

Mediacom

MetroCast

MHTC

MetroNet

Mid-Hudson Cable

Midco

Midstate Communications

MIDTEL

Minford TV

MLGC

Mon-Cre TVE

Morris Broadband

MTC Cable

MTC Technologies

MTCC

MTCO Communications

Mulberry Telecommunications

Murray Electric System

MUS FiberNET

Muscatine Power & Water

NCC

NDTC

Nemont

New Hope Telephone Cooperative

New Visions

Nex-Tech

NICP

NineStar Connect

NITCO

Nortex Communications

North State

Northland Communications

Norvado

Norwood Light Broadband

NuLink

NVC

OEC Fiber

OmniTel Communications

Optilink

OneSource Communications

Optic Communications

Opticaltel

Optimum

Orbitel

OTEC Communication Co

OzarksGo

Park Region

Paul Bunyan Communications

Pembroke Telephone Company, Inc

Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative

Pineland Telephone Co-Op

Pioneer DTV

Pioneer iVideo

Plateau

Point Broadband

Polar Cablevision

PSC

Rainier Connect

Ralls Technologies

RCN

Rock Port Cablevision

RS Fiber

RTC Communications

S&T

San Bruno Cable TV

SC Telco

SCI Broadband

SELCO

Service Electric Cable TV

Service Electric Cablevision

Shentel

Sjoberg's Inc.

SkyBest TV

Solarus

South Central Rural Telcom

South Slope Coop Comm

Sparklight

Spectrum

SRT

STaC-TV

Star Communications

Stratus IQ

Suddenlink

Summit Broadband

Swiftel

Swyft Connect

TCT

TDS

Tri County Communications

TRUVISTA

TSC

Tullahoma Utilities Board

United Services

Valparaiso Broadband

Vast Broadband

Verizon Fios

Vernon Communications Co-Op

Vexus Fiber

Vision Communications

VNET Fiber

Volcano Vision

VTel

Vyve Broadband

Wabash Communications Coop

Wabash Mutual Telephone

Walnut Communications

Wave

Wavefly

Waverly Utilities

WBI

West Central Telephone

Wiatel

Wilson Communications

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association

Wire Tele-View Corp

WOW!

WTC

Xfinity

Yadtel Telecom

Yelcot Communications

Yondoo

Ziply Fiber If your cable provider is on this list, all you need to do is download the HBO Max app on a smart phone, tablet, or third-party streaming device. You will be prompted to sign in through your cable or digital media provider before you will be able to start streaming. You can also log in directly at HBOMax.com using your cable credentials. How to get HBO Max through your digital media provider

There are a handful of digital media providers who offer access to HBO Max by adding the $15/month subscription to your existing streaming plan. That way, you don't have to sign up for a separate subscription with HBO. These platforms are Apple TV Channels, Prime Video Channels, and Hulu. If you were already subscribed to HBO through Apple TV Channels prior to the launch of HBO Max, you can download HBO Max and access all the content at no additional charge via your Apple ID account. However, if you are a brand new HBO Max subscriber, you will need to use Apple In-App Purchase to subscribe within the HBO Max application. Users who already have an Amazon Prime membership can access HBO Max by adding the $15/month fee to their existing Prime membership. Once you add HBO on Prime Video Channels to your subscription, you can stream all of the HBO content you choose. Similarly, Hulu with Live TV subscribers can pay an additional $15/month for the platform's HBO Max Add-on, which gives you access to HBO Max originals and exclusives via the HBO Max app. It also gives you access to classic HBO content you know and love on the Hulu app. How to get HBO Max through your mobile provider

While HBO's $15/month subscription fee makes it one of the most expensive streaming services, AT&T is currently offering the service for free as part of its AT&T Unlimited Plan. That plan costs $85/per month for one line and also includes HD streaming, 30GB of mobile hotspot data per month and Advanced Mobile Security protection through AT&T. HBO Max is also included with a handful of AT&T plans that are no longer available to new subscribers. If you've been grandfathered in on one of the following plans, you can still take advantage of the HBO Max streaming promotion. AT&T Unlimited Plus

AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited Choice

AT&T Unlimited Choice II

AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced

AT&T Unlimited & More Premium The right HBO Max plan for you If your current cable or mobile provider doesn't offer HBO Max as part of its service, you can change to a provider who does -- or sign-up directly through HBO. And while AT&T is the only mobile provider currently offering an HBO Max promotion, it's possible that others will offer similar bundles in the future.