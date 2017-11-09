Don't expect to be very productive this coming January.

There are certain movies that deserve to be watched over and over again, and the entire Harry Potter series falls into this category beautifully. The tale of the Boy Who Lived is one that never gets old, and starting at the beginning of next year, you'll be able to binge watch all eight titles on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

Business Insider's Kim Renfro broke the news on Twitter, and the titles will all be available to stream starting on January 1, 2018. On that same day, HBO will also be airing the entire series starting at 9:00 AM ET/PT with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ending with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

In addition to this, HBO Family will also air each movie in consecutive order starting January 2 and play one title each day at 8:00 PM.

This is the first time the Harry Potter movies have been available to watch on a streaming service, and although most wizards and witches likely already own hard copies of the titles, the fact that we'll soon be able to take them with us wherever we go is a thing of true beauty.

