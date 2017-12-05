2017 has been sort of a rough year, but it's at least been good to me, and good to the tech industry — there are more awesome gadgets out there than ever. I've gotten quite a few of them, and I figured I'd share some of my favorites. If you're looking for a cool gift to put under the tree, or you just want something new for yourself, hopefully this list will help.

OnePlus 5

No, it's not the best phone of the year, and now that the OnePlus 5T is out it's not even the best from its own brand. But it's the phone that I've spent the most time with this year, and — as much as I hate the term — it's been my daily driver for the majority of 2017.

For under $500, it's hard to find a better deal than the OnePlus 5. I love OxygenOS, and this phone feels like the perfect size for me (although I wouldn't mind that fancy 2:1 display on the 5T). If I could change anything, I wish the OnePlus 5 were waterproof like almost every other phone this year, but I really can't complain otherwise. Since the OnePlus 5 is no longer for sale, I linked the OnePlus 5T, which is slightly better and (sorry) slightly more expensive.

From $499 Buy Now