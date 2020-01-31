Samsung Galaxy S20Source: OnLeaks

Ready or not, the Galaxy S20 will be here before you know it. We've been following rumors and leaks for the S20 for months at this point, and yesterday, Samsung officially opened reservations for the phone so you can be among the first to pre-order it.

We're stoked to see what Samsung has in store for us with the S20 lineup, and looking through the AC forums at how many people are already registered, it looks like the interest is building.

buzzy3970

Surprisingly Samsung has decided to open up reservations already. Guessing to see whose interested in the new devices. Here's the link for anyone interested www.samsung.com/us/mobile/reserve/

Kilroy672

I was able to sign up for this a few hours ago and got an email to confirm it.

jlangner

Signed up as well!

What about you? Have you reserved your Galaxy S20 pre-order?

