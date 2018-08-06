Following months of seemingly nonstop leaks and rumors, this Thursday is when we'll see Samsung finally announce the Galaxy Note 9.

We already know quite a lot about the phone, including its design, specs, and some of the new features that'll be available for the S Pen. As such, Samsung's letting people sign up to "reserve" the phone even before it's been officially unveiled.

Looking through the AC forums, it appears that a lot of our members have already done just that.

TechNut79

I got it to work. A confirmation email followed.

Reply
Blues Fan

I reserved an unlocked note 9. Im trading un the s8 plus in my drawer and it gives me 400 buck! I did it anyway since I didn't have to put a credit card in.

Reply
Morty2264

Oh wow! That's super exciting! Can't believe it's pre-order season already!

Reply
jinxygrrl

Thanks. I restarted my phone, went back in, and it said that I had reserved it. Hmmmm, this will probably get cancelled because I'm sure I would rather pick a color. Oh well, I guess we will see how this plays out in the near future. (still haven't gotten an email confirmation though)

Reply

What about you? Have you reserved the Galaxy Note 9?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Main