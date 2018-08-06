Following months of seemingly nonstop leaks and rumors, this Thursday is when we'll see Samsung finally announce the Galaxy Note 9 .

We already know quite a lot about the phone, including its design, specs, and some of the new features that'll be available for the S Pen. As such, Samsung's letting people sign up to "reserve" the phone even before it's been officially unveiled.

Looking through the AC forums, it appears that a lot of our members have already done just that.