Just a few hours after it unveiled the phone at its Unpacked event, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 9 on Friday, August 10 at 12:01 AM ET.

There are a couple different configurations buyers can choose from, including the base variant with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM that sells for $999.99 and a $1249.99 model that has 512GB of internal space and a whopping 8GB RAM.

That's a lot of money to spend on a phone, but looking through the AC forums, it would appear that those price tags haven't held many of you back.