Just a few hours after it unveiled the phone at its Unpacked event, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 9 on Friday, August 10 at 12:01 AM ET.

There are a couple different configurations buyers can choose from, including the base variant with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM that sells for $999.99 and a $1249.99 model that has 512GB of internal space and a whopping 8GB RAM.

That's a lot of money to spend on a phone, but looking through the AC forums, it would appear that those price tags haven't held many of you back.

mgbosshogg

Pre order done. Blue 128GB. Same price as last year's black 64GB. ( 512GB variety £200 more here )

uawildcat

I just received the pre-order email from Samsung. Ordered the blue 128GB. Really excited for it.

worldsoutro

Well I ordered a 128GB. I have four phones currently, Oneplus 5t, Oneplus 6, Pixel 2Xl and a Huawei P20 Pro. For me to continue with this order I need to sell my O5t, return my O6, sell my P20 Pro and use the Pixel as a trade in. I am still in my return period for the Oneplus 6, man I really like the O6 though.

Blues Fan

I just went on the app and ordered mine! 128gb version. Even with the $400 s8 plus trade in, the 8gb model is just too much for a phone and I wouldn't even use half of the 512gb anyway. I also ordered the rugged case too. Something to hold me off until I can get a generic Defender. Oh and I noticed it didn't give me the option to pay $14 for overnight shipping, just free 2 day shipping. I...

